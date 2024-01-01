We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM OJ98 1800W Hi Fi System
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Sales Region
EU
-
Entity
FS
-
Target MP
17.2
-
System Model Name - Main Set
OJ98
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
450W x 2
-
Power Output – Sub Woofer
450W x 2
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Portable In
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - Audio line out (Party link)
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
1 (Rear)
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
-
System Connection With Speaker (Front / Subwoofer)
Built-in
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
2EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
CM4740 Common Use
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
Option by region
-
EQ - Cluster2 EQ
Option by region
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
-
EQ - Football
Yes
-
Local EQ - Dangdut
Yes
-
Local EQ - Arabic
Yes
-
Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
Local EQ - India
Yes
-
Local EQ - Regueton
Yes
-
Local EQ - Merengue
Yes
-
Local EQ - Salsa
Yes
-
Local EQ - Samba
Yes
-
Local EQ - Axe
Yes
-
Local EQ - Forro
Yes
-
Local EQ - Funk
Yes
-
Local EQ - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Juke box
Yes
-
DJ Effect
Yes
-
DJ Loop
Yes
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Yes
-
Multi Jukebox
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes
-
Party Kick Starter
Yes
-
Party Kick Starter Sampler creator
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
130W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Program Play(track)
Yes (300)
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Sparkle Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Thruster Pro
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - DJ Sharing
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
ECHO Vol.
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
39EA
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAAx2
-
Instruction Manual - Book
Option by Region
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Option by Region
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Spreaker - System
2Way 2Speaker
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
2" x 2
-
Spreaker - Mid Unit
4" x 2
-
Spreaker - Impedance
6Ω
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
-
Subwoofer - System
1Way 1Speaker
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
8" x 2
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
6Ω
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
