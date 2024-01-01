Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM OJ98 1800W Hi Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM OJ98 1800W Hi Fi System

OJ98

LG XBOOM OJ98 1800W Hi Fi System

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Sales Region

    EU

  • Entity

    FS

  • Target MP

    17.2

  • System Model Name - Main Set

    OJ98

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output – Front

    450W x 2

  • Power Output – Sub Woofer

    450W x 2

  • Function Selector - CD/DVD

    Yes/No

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - USB2

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Portable In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - Audio line out (Party link)

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - USB 2

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    1 (Rear)

  • Disk Door Lock Key

    Yes

  • System Connection With Speaker (Front / Subwoofer)

    Built-in

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    2EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    CM4740 Common Use

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - User EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    Option by region

  • EQ - Cluster2 EQ

    Option by region

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • EQ - Football

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Dangdut

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Arabic

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop

    Yes

  • Local EQ - India

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Regueton

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Merengue

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Salsa

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Samba

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Axe

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Forro

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Funk

    Yes

  • Local EQ - Sertanejo

    Yes

  • Juke box

    Yes

  • DJ Effect

    Yes

  • DJ Loop

    Yes

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Yes

  • Multi Jukebox

    Yes

  • Sampler Creator

    Yes

  • Party Kick Starter

    Yes

  • Party Kick Starter Sampler creator

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

  • Childsafe Mode

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    130W

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Loading Type

    1-CD Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Program Play(track)

    Yes (300)

  • Convenience - Random Play

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Dual USB (USB1 to USB2 recording)

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Sparkle Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Party Thruster Pro

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

  • Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)

    Yes

  • Convenience - File Delete

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - DJ Sharing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • ECHO Vol.

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice |Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Remote Control Unit - Unit

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit - Model Name

    MA2

  • Remote Control Unit - Number of Key

    39EA

  • Remote Control Unit - Battery

    AAAx2

  • Instruction Manual - Book

    Option by Region

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Option by Region

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip on

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Spreaker - System

    2Way 2Speaker

  • Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

    2" x 2

  • Spreaker - Mid Unit

    4" x 2

  • Spreaker - Impedance

    6Ω

  • Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

  • Subwoofer - System

    1Way 1Speaker

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    8" x 2

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    6Ω

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 