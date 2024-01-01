Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker

RL2

XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    353 x 420 x 292

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    440 x 456 x 366

  • Set Weight (kg)

    10.0

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    11.5

  • Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)

    400 / 800 / 800

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output – Front

    50W

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX1

    Yes (3.5mm)

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX 1

    Yes (3.5mm)

  • Speaker Out

    Front Left/Right, One Piece type

  • Radio Antenna - FM

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA (Φ6.3)

  • Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    LED

SOUND

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Music volume

    Yes

  • MIC Volume

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    36W

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

AUDIO CONTROL

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Voice Canceller

    Yes

  • Key changer

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    Ran. 10

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/All

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - Shuffle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Multi color speaker lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Telescopic handle

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wheel for easy to move

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Lock

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection

    Yes

BUILT-IN BATTERY

  • Battery Capacity

    12V/7Ah

  • Battery Charging time

    8hr

  • Battery Life

    15hr ↑

KARAOKE

  • Mic

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Echo

    Yes

  • Voice canceller

    Yes

  • Key changer

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • FM Antenna

    FM 75Ω ANT

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Tip on

SPEAKER

  • Spreaker - SPL

    87dB

  • Spreaker - System

    87dB

  • Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Spreaker - Woofer Unit

    6.5"

  • Spreaker - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

