XBOOM Portable One Body Hi-Fi Speaker
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
353 x 420 x 292
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
440 x 456 x 366
-
Set Weight (kg)
10.0
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
11.5
-
Freight (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
400 / 800 / 800
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
50W
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX1
Yes (3.5mm)
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX 1
Yes (3.5mm)
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right, One Piece type
-
Radio Antenna - FM
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
LED
SOUND
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Music volume
Yes
-
MIC Volume
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
36W
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Eco
Yes
-
Voice Canceller
Yes
-
Key changer
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
Ran. 10
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Shuffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi color speaker lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
Yes
-
Convenience - Telescopic handle
Yes
-
Convenience - Wheel for easy to move
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Lock
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Capacity
12V/7Ah
-
Battery Charging time
8hr
-
Battery Life
15hr ↑
KARAOKE
-
Mic
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Echo
Yes
-
Voice canceller
Yes
-
Key changer
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
FM Antenna
FM 75Ω ANT
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Tip on
SPEAKER
-
Spreaker - SPL
87dB
-
Spreaker - System
87dB
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
20mm Silk Dome
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
6.5"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
4ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
