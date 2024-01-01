We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
iPOD/iPHONE DOCKING, CD AND USB CONTENTS PLAYBACK
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output (W)
10
-
Power Output (W)
5 X 2
-
Function Selector
CD, Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
Portable In
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
FM Antenna
-
Direct docking type
iPod / iPhone Dock
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
FEATURE
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Program Play(track)
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
Auto EQ, Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz
-
Mute
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
RADIO
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
50 (Random)
-
Station Memory/Clear
Yes
-
RDS
PS, PTY, CT, RT
FORMAT SUPPORT
-
Disk Support
Audio-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3, MP3 ID3 Tag, WMA
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.