Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
iPOD/iPHONE DOCKING, CD AND USB CONTENTS PLAYBACK

Specs

Reviews

Support

iPOD/iPHONE DOCKING, CD AND USB CONTENTS PLAYBACK

XP16

iPOD/iPHONE DOCKING, CD AND USB CONTENTS PLAYBACK

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Output (W)

    10

  • Power Output (W)

    5 X 2

  • Function Selector

    CD, Tuner, USB Host, Portable In, iPod/iPhone

INTERFACE

  • Audio Input

    Portable In

  • Speaker Out

    Front Left/Right

  • Radio Antenna

    FM Antenna

  • Direct docking type

    iPod / iPhone Dock

  • Disk Door Lock Key

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Random Play

    Yes

  • Program Play(track)

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ Setting

    Auto EQ, Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

RADIO

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    50 (Random)

  • Station Memory/Clear

    Yes

  • RDS

    PS, PTY, CT, RT

FORMAT SUPPORT

  • Disk Support

    Audio-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3, MP3 ID3 Tag, WMA

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 