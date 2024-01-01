Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ND1520 iPod Docking Speaker delivering outstanding sound from your iPod/iPhone listening to your favourite tunes on your FM radio

Specs

Reviews

Support

ND1520

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Output (W)

    5

  • Power Output (W)

    5W X 1

  • Function Selector

    Tuner, Portable In, iPod/iPhone/iPad

INTERFACE

  • Audio Input

    Portable In

  • Speaker Out

    Mono

  • Radio Antenna

    FM Antenna

  • Direct Docking Type

    iPod / iPhone Dock

FEATURE

  • Time Sync

    Yes

  • Clock/Alarm/Snooze

    Yes

RADIO

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range

    FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)

  • Station Preset

    10 (Random)

  • Station Memory/Clear

    Yes

POWER

  • Power

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

ACCESSORIES

  • FM Antenna

    Yes (75ohm)

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

