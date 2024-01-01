We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1ch 430 watts Blu-ray™ Home Cinema Soundbar with LG Smart
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
950 x 135 x 74.1 mm
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
221 x 351.5 x 281 mm
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
430 W
-
└ Front
70 W x 2
-
└ Surround
70W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
150 W (Wireless)
DESIGN(MAINSET)
-
Wall Mountable
Yes
3D COMPATIBILITY
-
3D / 2D
Yes / Yes
-
2D to 3D Converting (Video)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Ethernet
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
DLNA
DMP / DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Display
Yes
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Contents
CP
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
Full Browser
Flash 10 / HTML 5 Support
-
All-in-One Search
CP / Apps / WEB / AutoFill
HOME MENU
-
Home Menu
Yes
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Front - Display
LCD
-
└ USB (Front Panel)
1
-
└ Audio In (Front Panel)
Portable In 3.5 Ø
-
Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)
N/A
-
└ Video Out
Composite
-
└ Optical
Out x 1
-
└ HDMI
1 Output / 2 Input
-
└ Radio Antenna
FM
-
└ Speaker Terminal
Composing of Channel - 4.1
-
└ Ethernet
RJ45
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
