4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

LAB540

4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

LAB540

4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    700 x 39.5 x 320

  • Stand or Foot (H / mm)

    3

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    4.1 CH

  • Total Power Output

    320 W

  • └ Front

    40W x 2

  • └ Surround

    40W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    160W

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired

    Ethernet

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • DLNA

    DMP / DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Contents

    CP

  • LG Apps

    Yes

  • All-in-One Search

    CP / Apps / WEB / AutoFill

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Front - Display

    LCD

  • └ Auto Display Off

    Yes

  • └ Dimmer

    Yes

  • └ Key LED Colour

    Red

  • └ Audio input

    1

  • └ HDMI

    1 Output / 1 Input

  • └ Ethernet

    RJ45

  • └ USB (Rear Panel)

    1

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS 100-240V

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES

  • Manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Unit

    Yes

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • USB Cable

    Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

