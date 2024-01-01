We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1 Ch 320W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & 3D Blu-ray Disc™ Playback
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
700 x 39.5 x 320
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
3
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
320 W
-
└ Front
40W x 2
-
└ Surround
40W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
160W
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Ethernet
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Wi-Fi Direct
Yes
-
DLNA
DMP / DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Contents
CP
-
LG Apps
Yes
-
All-in-One Search
CP / Apps / WEB / AutoFill
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Front - Display
LCD
-
└ Auto Display Off
Yes
-
└ Dimmer
Yes
-
└ Key LED Colour
Red
-
└ Audio input
1
-
└ HDMI
1 Output / 1 Input
-
└ Ethernet
RJ45
-
└ USB (Rear Panel)
1
POWER
-
Type
SMPS 100-240V
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB Cable
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.