MUSICflow HS7 Wireless Multi-Room Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LAS750M

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    1060 x 45 x 82

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

    171 x 390 x 261

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    2.5

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    1122 x 417 x 223

  • Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

    5.6

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    11.3

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    4.1 CH

  • Total Power Output

    360W

  • └ Front

    40W x 2 (Tweeterx2)

  • └ Surround

    40W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    200W (Wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • Multriroom Solution

    Mesh network & Media Server

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Audio Input

    Portable In (3.5Ø)

  • Bluetooth

    ver. 4.0

  • Optical

    1

  • USB

    Yes (Service Only)

  • HDMI

    Output (1), Input (1)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • LG Auto Sound Engine

    Yes

  • Surround Mode

    Yes

  • Party Mode

    One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker, TV & Externer Player Sound to Multi-speaker

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Dynamic Loundness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front SPL

    82 dB

  • └ Front System

    Closed Type

  • └ Front Tweeter Unit

    13mm(ND)/Balance Dome

  • └ Front Woofer Unit

    35 x 72 (Track)

  • └ Front Impedance

    4 Ω

  • └ Front Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

  • Subwoofer SPL

    85dB

  • └ Subwoofer System

    Bass Reflex

  • └ Subwoofer Unit

    6 inch

  • └ Subwoofer Impedance

    3 ohm

  • └ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

    Semi-Shield

POWER

  • Type

    Adaptor (25V 2A)

  • Power Consumption

    45W

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Subwoofer - Power type

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    33W

  • Subwoofer - Wireless Hz

    2.4GHz Only

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

