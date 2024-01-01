We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Smart Display
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
370 x 244 x 145
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
368 x 235 x 143
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.51
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
2.12
-
Bezel
14.5 (Top), 13.1 (Bottom), 12.3 (Side)
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
1560
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
3600
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
4050
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2ch
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Total
20W
-
Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Front
Yes
MICROPHONE
-
Number of Microphones
2
HARDWARE
-
CPU - Chipset
Qualcomm 8053-Lite
-
Memory - ROM
DDR3 2G
-
Memory - RAM
Flash 4G
SOFTWARE
-
OS
Android Things
NETWORK
-
Wi-Fi
Yes
-
Network File Playback
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
USB
Yes
IN/OUT
-
Power-AC Adaptor jack
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Information Display
8" HD
-
Touch
Yes
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Party Mode
One-source Multi-speaker
-
EQ
Standard (Default)
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Power-on mode)
5.6W
-
Power Consumption (Network Stand-by mode)
3.2W
VIDEO FORMAT
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
Google Photos
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
Ogg Vorbis
Yes
RADIO
-
Internet Radio Supported
Yes
MUSIC
-
Music Service Supported
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Google Cast
Yes
DEVICE
-
Re-set Button
Yes
-
Mic Mute
Yes
-
Volume (+/-)
Yes
GOOGLE SERVICE
-
Google Assistant - Weather
Yes
-
Google Assistant - News
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Traffic
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Schedule
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Alarm
Yes
-
Google Assistant - Timer
Yes
VOICE CONTROL
-
Support Language
Yes
-
Trigger
Yes
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
Yes
-
Instruction Manual - Open Source
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
AC Adaptor
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
