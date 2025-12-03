We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar for 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
The AI-tuned core of the lineup — LG Sound Suite H7
H7 is a premium bar-type speaker in the LG Sound Suite lineup, embodying the lineup’s core strengths — DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) for spatial optimization and flexible installation and expansion. Powered by the neural engine–based Alpha 11 processor, it precisely analyzes sound components and channels to deliver intelligent, adaptive performance. Surrounding the unit, eight Peerless full-range drivers fill the space with rich, clear audio, while four woofers and eight passive radiators produce deep, powerful bass for an immersive cinematic experience.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology
*M5 requires connection of two or more units.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimises audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive surround sound across your entire space.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
Sound Follow ™
AI-powered Sound Follow optimises sound wherever you move
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
*Supported on smartphones with UWB.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The Sound Follow feature will be available starting January 13, 2026.
Every detail of sound, refined by the H7’s AI technology
Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Powered by the innovation behind LG’s flagship OLED TVs, this advanced neural engine analyzes every genre and sound in real time, separating audio into Voice, Music, and Effects through advanced object-based processing. Each element is then remastered with deep-learning optimization, revealing voices with remarkable clarity and music with stunning depth. Immerse yourself in audio that feels alive.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system
AI Sound Pro+
AI object-separation tech remasters voices for clear vocals and sound
Powered by the Alpha 11 neural engine, AI Upmix with Clear Voice Pro+ applies deep-learning audio processing to separate and remaster voice, music, and effects with precision. By combining object separation and genre recognition, it enhances vocal clarity and expands spatial depth — delivering sound that feels vivid, balanced, and intelligently immersive.
AI Room Calibration Pro
AI understands your space to optimise sound
Using room acoustic calibration technology, it analyzes your space and adjusts each channel for optimal balance. This ensures precise, immersive surround sound tailored to your environment.
Dolby Atmos
Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale
The H7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.
Peerless Units
Powerful bass inspired by Peerless heritage
Sound Suite H7 is equipped with eight full-range speaker units from Peerless. Strategically positioned on the front, sides, and top, they fill every corner of your space with rich, immersive sound. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.
Expand beyond immersion —up to 13.1.7
Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its fullest — by paring the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7. While the H7 alone delivers 9.1.6 spatial audio, the expanded setup takes it even further, unlocking a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel soundscape.
Smart OLED display for intuitive, effortless control
A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents device status, modes, and content details with crisp clarity. It dims or turns off automatically to keep your viewing uninterrupted, or stays on for instant access when needed. Designed for effortless interaction, it complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.
Premium design with crafted aluminum details
H7’s minimalist form features precision-crafted aluminum details that harmonize with deep black fabric accents. Subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design, seamlessly blending technology and sophistication into any space.
*Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 7
|Immersive Suite 5
|Cinema Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 5
Cinema Suite 7
|Engine
|Alpha 11 sound optimization
|Alpha 11 sound optimization
|Alpha 11 sound optimization
|Alpha 11 sound optimization
|Sound Experience
|Full 3D with 4 speakers
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Deep 2-speaker immersion
|Basic immersion setup
|Speaker Units
|29
|21
|19
|13
|Product List
|H7 + M7 4ea + W7
|H7 + M7 2ea + W7
|H7 + M5 2ea + W7
|H7 + W7
|TV Size
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65" / Above 80"
|Above 65"
|Above 65"
|Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Sound Follow
|O
|O
|O
|O
|AI Room Calibration Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
All Spec
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
Lighting
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Sound Follow
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
1200 x 63 x 143 mm
WEIGHT
Main
7.7 kg
Gross Weight
11.0 kg
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
80 W
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
HDMI Cable
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Simple Manual
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096641903
GENERAL
Number of Channels
5.1.3
Output Power
500 W
Number of Speakers
12 EA
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
SOUND EFFECT
Standard
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
AI Upmix
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Wi-Fi
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
USB-A
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
2.1
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
