Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass

Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass

W7
Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • 25.9Hz Deep bass
  • LG ThinQ
More
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with a refined black finish, placed on a black surface for premium surround sound systems

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with a refined black finish, placed on a black surface for premium surround sound systems

Deep 25.9 Hz bass with flexible placement — LG Sound Suite W7

The W7 is the dedicated woofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup, equipped with a Peerless 8-inch driver that delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9 Hz. Its versatile design supports both vertical and horizontal placement, allowing you to optimise performance while blending seamlessly into any space.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*M5 requires connection of two or more units

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.

Deep bass extended down to 25.9 Hz

Backed by Peerless’s century-long legacy of audio innovation, the 8-inch woofer in its precisely tuned 22-liter enclosure delivers powerful, high-output bass with remarkable control and minimal distortion. Each note resonates with depth and precision, creating an immersive foundation you can feel as much as hear.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system

*Woofer level and phase adjustment will be supported when connected to a TV (available via MR2).

Connect your speaker to your TV wirelessly

Connect your speaker to your TV wirelessly — no extra devices, no hassle. Expand your audio setup effortlessly and fill your space with an immersive, cinematic sound experience.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system

*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.

*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED televisions sized 85 inches or above in 2026.

Designed to adapt freely to your space

Whether placed horizontally or vertically, the W7 adapts effortlessly to your environment. Its flexible design ensures balanced acoustics and a seamless fit within your interior — a clean, modern aesthetic that feels designed for your home.

Learn More

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app

Download the LG ThinQ app to control various Sound Suite features such as volume and connectivity. You can also set up and manage DAFC across Sound Suite products — all in one place, right from the app.

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app
A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite

automatically optimises the sound for you.

*Cables are not visible in the image. Actual products may differ.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.

LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos

LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos

*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED televisions sized 85 inches or above in 2026.

Freedom to connect directly to your TV

Connect your speakers directly to TV without a soundbar. Pair with a DAFC-enabled OLED TV for an immersive, room filling audio experience.

Table Caption
FeaturesStereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 7
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
EngineTV&speakers-based surround soundTV&speakers-based surround sound
Sound ExperienceReal surround stereo soundReal surround stereo sound
Speaker Unitsup to 14 (depending on TV)up to 14 (depending on TV)
Product ListM7 2eaM5 2ea
TV SizeAbove 65"Above 55"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectOO
Sound FollowXX
AI Room Calibration ProOO
 Learn MoreLearn More
' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7Immersive Suite 7Immersive Suite 5Cinema Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7
'LG Immersive Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 5
LG Cinema Suite 7, a set of classic home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar and woofer
Cinema Suite 7
EngineAlpha 11 sound optimisationAlpha 11 sound optimisationAlpha 11 sound optimisationAlpha 11 sound optimisation
Sound ExperienceFull 3D with 4 speakersDeep 2-speaker immersionDeep 2-speaker immersionBasic immersion setup
Speaker Units29211913
Product ListH7 + M7 4ea + W7H7 + M7 2ea + W7H7 + M5 2ea + W7H7 + W7
TV SizeAbove 65" / Above 80"Above 65" / Above 80"Above 65"Above 65"
Dolby Atmos FlexConnectOOOO
Sound FollowOOOO
AI Room Calibration ProOOOO
 Learn MoreLearn MoreLearn MoreLearn More

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.

H7

The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

Learn More

M7

Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.

Learn More

M5

Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

Learn More

W7

A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

Learn More
Print

All Spec

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

  • Barcode (EAN Code)

    8806096610596

GENERAL_PDR

  • The security update is supported for

    2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy

