Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass
Deep 25.9 Hz bass with flexible placement — LG Sound Suite W7
The W7 is the dedicated woofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup, equipped with a Peerless 8-inch driver that delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9 Hz. Its versatile design supports both vertical and horizontal placement, allowing you to optimise performance while blending seamlessly into any space.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*M5 requires connection of two or more units
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
Deep bass extended down to 25.9 Hz
Backed by Peerless’s century-long legacy of audio innovation, the 8-inch woofer in its precisely tuned 22-liter enclosure delivers powerful, high-output bass with remarkable control and minimal distortion. Each note resonates with depth and precision, creating an immersive foundation you can feel as much as hear.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
*Woofer level and phase adjustment will be supported when connected to a TV (available via MR2).
Connect your speaker to your TV wirelessly
Connect your speaker to your TV wirelessly — no extra devices, no hassle. Expand your audio setup effortlessly and fill your space with an immersive, cinematic sound experience.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system
*DAFC-supported models are limited to OLED C and G series in 2025, and to OLED and QNED televisions sized 85 inches or above in 2026.
Designed to adapt freely to your space
Whether placed horizontally or vertically, the W7 adapts effortlessly to your environment. Its flexible design ensures balanced acoustics and a seamless fit within your interior — a clean, modern aesthetic that feels designed for your home.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after January 2026.
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to TV without a soundbar. Pair with a DAFC-enabled OLED TV for an immersive, room filling audio experience.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
All Spec
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096610596
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
To learn more about how this product handles data and your rights as a user, please visit ″Data Coverage & Specifications″ at LG Privacy
