LG XBOOM CM8460 2750W Hi Fi System

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM CM8460 2750W Hi Fi System

CM8460

LG XBOOM CM8460 2750W Hi Fi System

All Spec

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Power Output (all)

2750W

Power Output (unit)

1110W x 2

Power Output (sub)

530W x 1

Power Consumption Unit (On)

250W

Power Consumption (Standby)

0.5W ↓

Type/Spec of Subwoofer

Base Reflex(10")

Number of Speaker Drivers

x1(sub woofer),x2(woofer),x2(mid),x2(tweeter)

Driver Type

dynamic type

Amplifier / Hardware Tech

IR/DA Amplifier

Pre-set Sound Modes

23EA

Wireless Sound Connection

LG Sound Sync

Wireless Sound Compatibility

LG TV Only

Professional DJ Machine

Yes

Auto DJ

Yes

LED Lighting

Yes

TV Sound Sync

Yes (BT Only)

FM Radio

Yes

Alarm Clock

Yes

CD Playback

Yes

Playable File Formats (image/audio/video)

Audio (MP3, WMA)

Bluetooth™

Yes

Bluetooth™ Power On

Yes

USB

2

Portable In

Yes

MP3

Yes

WMA

Yes

Equaliser

Yes

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

450 x 160 x 355

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

Front SPK : 321 x 454 x 301; Subwoofer SPK : 325 x 454 x 302

Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

1266 x 520 x 453

Main (Net Weight / Kg)

6.0

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

Fornt SPK : 9.7 x 2; Subwoofer SPK : 9.5 x 1

Gross Weight (Kg)

37.7

Box Contents

remote, batteries, simple manual, warranty card, FM Antenna

Positioning Option

Flat

Colour

Black

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(CM8460)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

