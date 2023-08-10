We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG are proud to work in unison with WEEE and REPIC to ensure the responsible recycling of electrical goods.
The WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) directive is an environmental initiative designed to ensure electrical goods are recycled correctly, rather than being sent directly to landfill sites.
LG UK Registration number : WEE/EE0057TS
LG Ireland Registration number : IE 00850 WB
If you wish to find out more about recycling in the UK, including what can be recycled and where to recycle, pleaseclick here
If you wish to find out more about recycling in Ireland, including what can be recycled and where to recycle, pleaseclick here