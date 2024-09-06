We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Efficient Remote Work
LG's Home Office Essentials
Master working remotely by unlocking the secrets toan efficient home office setupwith the LG gram and LG Monitors.
Monthly LG / September
06.09.2024 - 30.09.2024
* Benefits applicable exclusively during Monthly LG September promotion.
* Please copy and paste promotion code in checkout.
Discount
10%
Coupon code LGMONTHLYSEPUK
* 15% discount off when purchasing 2 selected models, and 20% discount off when purchasing 3 or more selected models.
* 2% membership discount automatically applies when logged in.
34WQ75C-B.AEK, 40WP95CP-W.AEK, 27GS950E-B.AEK, 49WQ95C-W.AEK, 27UP85NP-W.AEK, 32UN650P-W.AEK
16Z90SP-A.AD8BA1, 16T90SP-G.AA78A1, 16Z90S-G.AA78A1, 17Z90S-G.AD78A1
Remote work has rapidly evolved into a staple of modern professional life, but homes can be full of distractions.
SEO Manager
bank employee
In order to maintain a professional environment, my wife and I developed four essential strategies that continue to help us stay focused whenever we work in the home office. In this article, we share these four indispensable rules that may support you with optimising your work from home experience. Whether you’re a seasoned remote worker or new to the home office setup ‒ these tips will ensure your workday is both efficient and enjoyable.
{LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor}
Enhance
Efficiency with
Larger Screen
For those who handle vast amounts of data
The LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor helps you to always keep the overview. The virtually borderless design combined with a 21:9 aspect ratio allows seamless multitasking and, thus, greater efficiency. From attending video conferences, managing emails, to working on spreadsheets ‒ operate all at once with ease thanks to the LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor.
Eye fatigue is THE issue of the 21st century. I’m glad my LG UltraWide™ Curved Monitor possesses eye-care features. Besides ultra smooth and synchronised graphics as well as clean and bright colours, the display’s flicker safe mode makes looking into the monitor for the whole workday as comfortable as possible ‒ and the more comfortable you feel, the better the productivity.
{LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor &
LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor}
For A Workspace
that Matches
Your Passions
For those engaged in
design work
The right equipment like the LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor or the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor is key. SEO Manager by day and designer by passion ‒ my wife Jana has outfitted her space with tools that cater to both her professional duties and her creative hobbies.
The LG UltraFine™ Ergo Monitor is a high-resolution UHD 4K screen that is perfect for detailed design tasks. It is exceptionally ergonomic: Jana can extend, retract, swivel, pivot and tilt the screen as well as adjust its height to ensure sustainable and comfortable working conditions.
The LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor greatly complements her setup. The display provides a high refresh rate and a fast response time, making her hobby even more enjoyable. Moreover, my wife can fully immerse herself in her design projects thanks to the LG UltraGear™ OLED Gaming Monitor’s Low Reflection characteristic, high contrast display and extra vibrant colours.
By customising her work for home space with these advanced tools, Jana achieved a great harmony between work and personal fulfillment. Also, if comfort and creativity are your priorities, this configuration is highly recommended!
*Due to high demand, Ergo Monitor 32UN88AP-W is limited in stock. We recommend 32UN650P-W, which offers similar features and quality. Learn More
Set the Best Conditions!
You want to get into a productive mindset? Dressing up can help, even if it's semi-formal. Whilst it can be important to feel comfortable in your clothes, wearing pyjamas or joggers for remote work can put you in a mode that is too casual. Speaking from personal experience, watch how your posture changes when you put on your work attire.
Additionally, avoid starting your workday from the couch or bed — invest in a desk and a good office chair in a bright corner of your home. This can boost your motivation, concentration, and may prevent your colleagues from seeing your unmade bed and laundry piles. Lastly, communicate with your household about the importance of minimising distractions you during work hours.
{LG gram Pro}
Your Companion
for Healing After
Work
A healthy work-life balance is essential
That is why I created a clear separation between my work from home space and my personal relaxation area.
My tip: Dedicate a cosy corner of your home as your "healing spot," or take advantage of the LG gram Pro’s lightweight and super slim design to visit a nearby café or outdoor space.
Use this time to unwind, whether it’s by journaling on your LG gram Pro or watching YouTube to de-stress. It is a reliable companion for entertainment connoisseurs with its Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor. Further, the LG gram Pro’s extensive battery life makes it ideal for outside usage.
For me, relaxing in my healing spot helps with recharging and maintaining my well-being. This ensures I return to work refreshed and ready for new challenges. My LG gram Pro definitely helps me implement this balance.
Working from Home like a Pro
thanks to LG monitors and the LG gram.
I truly hope, integrating these four strategies will help you transform your home office into a haven of productivity and creativity.
Invest in the right tools and create a workspace that inspires you. Embrace these changes and watch as your remote work
experience becomes not just efficient, but potentially fulfilling. Happy WFH-days, everyone!
Sketches of two different home office spaces reflecting the couple's professions and lifestyle, followed by going outdoors after work.
