Lisa Mistry is brewing tea at the breakfast bar while watching a video on how to brew tea on her LG StandbyME.
LG StanbyME
Lisa Mistry is sitting at the dining bar next to an LG MyView Smart Monitor, which is displaying one of her interior design projects, smiling as she looks straight ahead.
MyView Monitor

Solving Your Décor Problems

with Experts' Guidance

Monthly LG | October

An LG StandbyME, MyView Smart Monitor, and Xboom are placed in a minimalistic, warm space.
  • 1 27ART10AKPL
  • 2 32SR83U-W
  • 3 XO2TBK
An LG Xboom XO2T wireless speaker with its Mood Lighting feature turned on is placed in front of a tea set on the dining bar.

Welcome LG Xboom to our

Interior Solutions corner,

Your source for expert home decor advice! This issue, our seasoned designers tackle your most pressing questions, from revamping small spaces to choosing the perfect color palette. We're here to transform your design dilemmas into stunning solutions. Discover creative tips and insider secrets to turn your house into a beautiful, personalized haven. Get ready to be inspired—let's dive into the world of interior design

*Advertisement

Lisa Mistry is smiling at the camera while placing a tea bag in the pot at the dining bar.

Crafting

Personalised Lisa Mistry Elegance

in Every Space

Written By [ Lisa Mistry ] Interior Design Expert based in Manchester, Creating environments that inspire and enhance lives.

As a home decor enthusiast, I specialise in creating rooms that blend functionality with elegance. I started my interior design journey around 8 years ago and by sharing tips and tricks I’ve gathered a great community online. For me, interior design is about crafting inspiring environments that enhance the lives of those who inhabit them.

decorated in a minimalistic style with beige tones, an LG StandbyME is placed in front of the sofa, displaying a video of someone brewing tea.

Daniel

Hello there! I’m looking for tips on space utilisation methods at home.

I prefer a minimalist home. Therefore, I’d highly appreciate a convenient solution that can help me practice multiple hobbies in my free time.

Lisa Mistry

Hello, Daniel!
A minimalist home sounds fantastic!

Minimalist interiors are very popular, but maintaining a clean living room can be challenging. To address this, it's crucial to remove excess furniture and electronics and invest in multifunctional products. That’s why I’ve come to rely upon LG’s StanbyME.

LG’s StanbyME is a mobile touchscreen monitor that comes with a rolling stand. Since it is also wireless, it’s very easy to move around. In combination with its sleek and timeless design, it does not disrupt the room’s style.

There are multiple adjustment options. I can either rotate the screen or change the height, depending on my activity: From researching new interior projects to sourcing material on a larger screen for more detail. Not to mention the versatility of using it to try new recipes in the kitchen as well as seamlessly connecting my mobile device.

It’s a great benefit to all our spaces, so I can practise my hobbies in any part of our home! The LG StanbyME mobile monitor supports minimalist interiors and a modern lifestyle. Definitely give it a try!

Lisa Mistry is sitting on her living room sofa, smiling as she touches the screen of the LG StandbyME.
Lisa Mistry is reclining on her living room sofa, smiling as she uses a remote to control the LG StandbyME.
Lisa Mistry is adjusting the angle of the LG StandbyME, which is playing a video about repotting plants, while on her balcony.

Zoey

Dear Lisa, I have trouble
balancing practicality and style
in my home.

How do I ensure my space is both
functional & aesthetically pleasing?

Lisa Mistry is sitting at her desk, working on an interior design project while touching fabric, with her LG MyView Smart Monitor.

Lisa Mistry

Well, Zoey… Firstly, it’s about what I need the space to be used for, listing out those practical features, then finding your style.

Once I had defined my aesthetic and taste, it was easy to incorporate those functional pieces without compromising on the style.

My LG MyView Smart monitor is a great example for this. From attending a meeting in my home office to watching a movie whilst relaxing in bed ‒ this screen offers endless possibilities with a slim, sleek design that adds sophistication while maintaining a tidy space. The LG MyView Smart monitor’s 4K display as well as its tilt and height adjustment option make it a super convenient high-tech-product. Thanks to its great connectivity to other devices, multiport, Bluetooth and screen-sharing characteristics, it’s easy to operate.

The LG MyView Smart Monitor’s many practical features make it a clever product to add to your stylish home.

In the study, decorated with minimalistic and stylish interior design, an LG MyView Smart Monitor is placed on the desk with its webOS screen on.
In the dining bar, which has a minimalist and stylish interior, an LG MyView Smart Monitor and Xboom XO2T are placed side by side.

Poppy

Hi Lisa, interior beginner here looking
for lighting solutions!

I’d like to create a hotel-like, luxurious atmosphere at home. I started in the bedroom by placing side tables next to the bed. How can I further emphasise a cosy and elegant ambiance?

Lisa Mistry is reclining on her bed, touching the control pad of the LG Xboom XO2T with its Mood Lighting feature turned on.
Lisa Mistry is lying in bed, using a remote control next to the LG Xboom XO2T with its Mood Lighting feature turned on.
A close-up of a woman's index finger touching the control pad of the LG Xboom XO2T.
In the bathroom, an LG Xboom XO2T wireless speaker with the Mood Lighting feature turned on is placed next to a hand towel.

Lisa Mistry

Congratulations on starting your interior design journey!

If you wish to create an elegant and balanced atmosphere, I recommend using indirect lighting as well as different types of lights that work together. A great item for this is LG's XBOOM 360 portable Bluetooth speaker.

The LG XBOOM 360 portable Bluetooth speaker offers a 360° omnidirectional sound so that I can listen to my favourite café playlist in an immersive way with amazing sound quality. On top of this, its mood lighting adds a beautiful soft glow which makes the space feel more personal and comfortable, especially when combined with candlelight, for example.

Strategically placing lighting like LG’s XBOOM 360 is key: Look for places where they would have the most impact in your interior. The portable Bluetooth speaker can bring the right ambiance to wherever you need it in your home, be it your bedroom or your balcony.

A view of a stylish, minimalist interior space.

Thank you for joining us on this
exploration of interior design possibilities
with LG StanbyME & MyView Monitors!

Creating a home isn't just about aesthetics: It's about crafting spaces that reflect your identity and enhance your lifestyle. Whether you're seeking minimalist efficiency with versatile solutions like the LG StandbyMe or LG MyView monitors, or adding a touch of luxury and cosiness to your home with the LG XBOOM 360 portable Bluetooth speaker ‒ every choice can transform your living experience.

As you continue to design and refine your spaces, may they become havens of comfort and inspiration, tailored perfectly to your needs and desires!

Lisa Mistry is sitting on a chair, smiling as she looks at the LG StandbyME, MyView Smart Monitor, and Xboom XO2T placed to her right.

Redefine life with stylish LG products

