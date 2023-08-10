2021 Review Promotion

5. The giveaway is only open to entrants residing in the UK and aged 18 or over. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access is required.



6. By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG or the Administrator.



7. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced, or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than LG.com/UK will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.



8. The LG FN6 earbuds will be sent to the delivery address of the first 150 reviewers who comply with the criteria. It is the reviewer’s responsibility to ensure the details they provide within their review are accurate. Neither the Promoter nor Administrator will be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or fails to sign for delivery, as required.



9. Selection process: The first 150 reviewers which meet the criteria of these terms and conditions will be selected



10. There is one hundred and fifty (150) LG TONE Free FN6 wireless earbuds to be won at the end of the Promotional Period or when 150 reviews are submitted, whichever is the earlier.



The prize includes:

(1). 150x LG TONE Free FN6 wireless earbuds (Value per unit £179.99) to be sent to the first one hundred and fifty (150) entrants who comply with the criteria herein.



11. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third-party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.



12. The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any review images submitted by the user as a part of the promotion.



13. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.



14. Should Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited, and LG reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.



15. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.



16. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



17. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury, or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.



18. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw, or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.



19. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.