NOTICE TO CONSUMERS/PARTICIPANTS:



LG 50% Sound bar WBW LG TV Promotion – 50% off selected LG Sound bars purchase when bought with a selected LG TV purchase



Very Short Terms



Promotion valid from 16th November to 6th December 2022. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply.



Short Terms



Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV and a selected LG Sound bar (full list appendix 1a.) (“Qualifying Product”) from LG.com and receive a 50% discount on the LG Sound bar by entering the voucher code at checkout. Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from LG.com and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.



Further details:



1. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by LG Electronics.



2. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code).



3. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.



4. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.



5. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the LG : www.lg.com/uk/support/email returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.



6. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.



7. Should you have any questions on this promotion, you should contact LG customer service team via www.lg.com/uk/support/email.



8. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).



9. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at : www.lg.com/uk/privacy.



Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE.



10. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.



LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



[ Appendix ]



1a. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Sound Bar models;

TV MODEL SOUNDBAR MODEL COUPON CODE OLED83G26LA GX WBW500 OLED77G26LA GX WBW500 OLED65G26LA GX WBW500 OLED83C24LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED77C24LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED65C24LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED55C24LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED48C24LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED42C24LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED77C26LD SP8YA WBW350 OLED65C26LD SP8YA WBW350 OLED55C26LD SP8YA WBW350 OLED48C26LB SP8YA WBW350 OLED48C26LB SP8YA WBW350 OLED77B26LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED65B26LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED55B26LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED65A26LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED55A26LA SP8YA WBW350 OLED48A26LA SP8YA WBW350 86QNED916QA SP8YA WBW350 65QNED916PA SP8YA WBW350 86QNED866QA SP8YA WBW350 75QNED866QA SP8YA WBW350 65QNED866QA SP8YA WBW350 55QNED866QA SP8YA WBW350 86QNED816QA SP8YA WBW350 75QNED816QA SP8YA WBW350 65QNED816QA SP8YA WBW350 55QNED816QA SP8YA WBW350 50QNED816QA SP8YA WBW350





