LG 40% Off Tumble dryer WBW LG Washing machine Promotion – 40% off selected LG tumble dryer purchase when bought with a selected LG washing machine



Very Short Terms



Promotion valid from 16th August 2023 – 29th August 2023. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. For further information please enquire with a Participating Retailer by visiting their website for full terms and conditions.



Short Terms



Purchase a UK variant selected LG Washing machine (appendix 1a) and a selected LG tumble dryer (appendix 1b) (“Qualifying Product”) from a Participating Retailer and receive a 40% discount on the LG Tumble dryer by entering the voucher code at checkout. Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion. For further information please enquire about full terms and conditions with a Participating Retailer.



Further details



1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. This promotion is subject to stock availability



3. Purchase is necessary on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required.



4. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.



5. In the event of a return, all products purchased together must be returned together. The full amount will be credited to the original payment method. A partial refund is not possible under any circumstances.



6. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



7. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

8. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.

9. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

10. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

11. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

12. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

13. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

14. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

15. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

16. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

17. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

18. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.

19. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



Appendix



1a. Qualifying LG Washing Machine models and applicable LG Tumble Dryer models;



Appendix 1a

Washing Machines:

F4V1112WTSA.ABWQPUK

F4V1012BTSE.ABLQPUK

F4V1012WTSE.ABWQPUK

F6V1010BTSE.ABLQPUK

F6V1010WTSE.ABWQPUK

F6V910BTSA.ABLQPUK

F4V910BTSE.ABLQPUK

F4V909BTSE.ABLQPUK

F4V709STSA.APTQPUK

F4V710WTSE.ABWQPUK

F4V510WSE.ABWQPUK

F4V310SSE.ASSQWUK

F4V310WSE.ABWQPUK

F4V309WSE.ABWQPUK

F2T208WSE.ABWQMUK

F6V909WTSA.ABWQPUK

F6V910RTSA.ABWQPUK

F6V910WTSA.ABWQPUK

F2V308WSWH.ABWQWUK

F4V710WTSH.ABWQWUK

F4V509SSE.APTQPUK

F6V1009BTSE.ABLQPUK

F4V712STSE.APTQPUK

F4V309SNE.ASSQPUK

F4V709WTSE.ABWQPUK

FAV309SNE.APTQPUK

F4V310SNE.ASSQPUK

FH4G1BCS2.ABWQKUK

F6V1110BTSA.ABLQPUK

F4V510SSE.APTQPUK

F4V709STSE.APTQWUK



Appendix 1b

Tumble Dryers:



FDV909B.BBLQKUK

FDV909W.BBWQKUK

FDV709W.BBWQKUK

FDV309W.BBWQKUK





LGE reserve the right to add to this list. LG.com/uk