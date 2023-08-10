We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2021 Brand Week Promotion T&Cs
This page contains the terms and conditions for LG's Brand Week. There are 3 promotions, being 1. 2. 3. and full details and terms can be found in the below.
1. Prize Draw
Summary Terms and Conditions:
UK LG.Com member, 18+ only. 00:01 23/09/21 – 23:59 05/10/21. Visit https://www.lg.com/uk/lg-magazine/events-promotions/lg-brand-weeks and select a Lifestyle Theme of your choice and enter your LG.com ID to be entered into the Prize Draw. Grand Prize: 6 x winners will win 1 x 99% discount voucher on Selected Products. Discount code is only valid till 31/10/21. Runner up Prizes: 100 x winners will win 1 x 10% discount voucher for use on all products available on LG.Com. Max 1 entry & prize per person. Internet access required. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs and Prize details. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .
Full Terms and Conditions
1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom aged 18 or over who are LG.com members, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. No purchase necessary; however, internet access and a valid lg.com account are required.
3. Promotion Period: Enter between 00:01 BST on the 23 September 2021 and 23:59 BST on the 5 October 2021 inclusive.
To Enter: Visit https://www.lg.com/uk/lg-magazine/events-promotions/lg-brand-weeks and select a Lifestyle Theme of your choice and enter your LG.com ID to be entered into the Prize Draw.
4. Maximum of 1 entry is permitted per person during the Promotion Period. No person may win more than 1 Prize.
5. The Prizes: There will be a total of 106 winners.
a) Grand Prize: 6 x winners will win 1 x 99% discount voucher on a Selected Product associated with their chosen Lifestyle Theme. See Clause 7 for Selected Products.
b) Runner up Prizes: 100 x winners will win 1 x 10% discount voucher for use on all products available on LG.Com.
6. Selected Products:
a. Clothing: LG Styler (S3BF.ALBQKUK)
b. Home Cinema: LG QNED MiniLED TV (65QNED916PA.AEK)
c. PC Gaming: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (32GP850-B.AEK)
d. Console Gaming: LG OLED TV (OLED48C14LB.AEK)
e. Home Office: LG Gram (14Z90P-K.AA75A1)
f. Music: LG TONE Free & LG XBOOM 360 (TONE-UFP8.CGBRLLK& RP4.DGBRLLK)
7. Further Prize Details and Conditions:
a. The Discount Voucher will be added to the winners LG.com account.
b. The Discount Vouchers are only redeemable online at LG.com.
c. The 99% discount code is valid until 31/10/2021.
d. The 10% discount code is valid until 31/12/2021.
8. Winner Selection: 106 winners will be randomly selected from all valid entries received during the Promotion Period. The Prize Draw will be conducted within 3 working days of the end of the Promotion Period.
9. Winner Notification: Provisional winners will be contacted via the email address associated with their LG.Com account 5 working days of Winner Selection and will be asked to provide evidence of identity and eligibility. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winners. If a winner does not respond to the initial contact within 14 days, we reserve the right to disqualify that entrant and award the Prize to a reserve selected in the same manner. Reserve winners may have less time to respond.
10. Provided no objection from the winners is received, a winners list will be made available by the Promoter 4 weeks after the close of the Promotion Period, for a period of 8 weeks. It will be at www.promowinners.com/LGBrandWeek. Winners can object to their surname or county of residence being published or request for the amount of information being published to be reduced during the Winner Notification process. However, without prejudice, the Promoter will provide winner information to the Advertising Standards Authority on reasonable request.
11. The Promoter may request that the winners participate in reasonable publicity arising from the Promotion. Participation is at the winner’s discretion and is not a condition of Prize Acceptance.
12. The Promoter seeks to run a fair and secure promotion and prevent abuse and cheating. If you enter in a way that is not consistent with these Terms & Conditions, your entries (and any of your associated aliases) will be disqualified, any Prize awarded may be void and recoverable, and the Promoter reserves the right to bar you from entering future promotions for a period of at least six months. For this reason, the Promoter reserves the right at any point to:
a. Verify the eligibility of entrants and/or provisional winners by requesting such information it consider reasonably necessary for this purpose. Entry or a Prize may be withheld unless and until verification is completed satisfactorily.
b. Disqualify entries that are not made directly by the individual entering the Promotion.
c. Disqualify entries made using anonymous email services such as, but not limited to, GuerillaMail, Dispostable or Mailinator.
d. Disqualify bulk entries from individuals, trade, consumer groups or third parties, incomplete entries and entries submitted by macros or other automated means.
e. Disqualify entries beyond the maximum allowed, or those using techniques such as ‘script’, ‘brute force’, multiple SIM cards for Text entries, masking identity by manipulating IP addresses, using aliases or identities other than their own or any other means.
f. Disqualify entries which, in some other way, do not fully meet the requirements of these Terms & Conditions.
13. The Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. If for any reason any element of the Prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right, at its sole discretion to substitute that element for another of equal or greater value.
14. If the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions, or invalidate any affected entries and/or to cancel, modify or suspend the Promotion.
15. No responsibility can be taken for entries which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.
16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Prize(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
17. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.
18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
19. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
20. By claiming, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.
21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.
22. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL
2. Member Discounts, Vouchers and Logged in Benefits
Summary Terms and Conditions:
GB (mainland), 18+ only. Offer 1: Visit lg.com and register for an account to claim 5% off your purchase, Offer 2: Logged in LG.Com members will receive a 2% discount as ‘Members Pricing’. This will be automatically applied to the product if you are logged in and add a product to your basket. Offer 3: During Brand Week (between 06/10/21 and 19/10/21) selected products will be discounted up to 10%. Offer 4: During Brand week (between 06/10/21 and 19/10/21) a 15% discount will be applied if particular product pairs or multiple products are bought together. Internet access required. Offer 1 redeemable against 1 purchase only. Visit www.LG.COM/UK for full T&Cs. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .
Full Terms and Conditions
1. This Promotion is open to residents of mainland Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. Brand Week Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 BST on the 6 October 2021 and 23:59 BST on the 19October 2021 inclusive.
3. To Participate & Offer:
a. Offer 1: Visit www.LG.com and register for an account to receive your 5% off welcome coupon code. You will need to enter the following details: Name, Address, Email Address and Telephone number. The voucher will be automatically available within your logged in LG.com account area. This offer is only valid for a period of 90 days from date of issue.
b. Offer 2: Logged in members will also receive a 2% discount on any purchase as ‘Members Pricing’. This will be automatically applied to the product/s if you are logged in to your LG.com account and add a product to your basket.
c. Offer 3: During Brand Week (between 06/10/21 and 19/10/21) selected participating products (see table in Clause 4) will be discounted up to 10% for LG.com members.
d. Offer 4: During Brand week (between 06/10/21 and 19/10/21) a 15% discount will be applied if particular participating product (see table in clause 5) pairs or multiple products are bought together.
4. Offer 3 Participating Products:
5. Offer 4 participating products:
6. Offer 1 – One (1) x 5% voucher redeemable against one(1) purchase only.
7. Brand week: The 2% Exclusive LG Members Discount will automatically be applied to the retail price. All subsequent discounts will then be applied to the discounted LG Members Price.
8. Further Details and Conditions:
a. The discount code is only redeemable online.
b. The discount code will be automatically loaded on checkout.
c. The Brand Week discount code is valid until 23.59 BST/GMT on the 19 October 2021.
d. If the product/s is returned the refund will be credited to the original amount paid and to the original payment method.
e. There is no minimum order value to receive the discount.
f. Offers 1 and 2 are cumulative and members can combine all discounts.
g. Offer 3 and 4 cannot be used together, and only 1 offer will be applied depending on the product purchased.
9. It is the responsibility of the claimant to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to receive the offer. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of an offer due to the provision of incorrect information.
10. The Offers are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.
11. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
12. If the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.
13. No responsibility can be taken for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.
14. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
15. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.
16. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
17. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
18. By claiming, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.
19. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.
20. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL
3. 4-year extended warranty and/or free installation/disposal
Summary Terms and Conditions:
GB, 18+ only. 00:01 06/10/21 – 23:59 19/10/21. Purchase a Participating LG Product from a Participating Retailer to claim your 4-year extended warranty and/or free installation and free disposal. Retain receipt to claim. Internet access required. Max 1 claim and Offer per person during the Promotion Period. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Full Terms and Conditions
1. This Promotion is open to residents of Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address.
3. Promotion Period: Purchase between 00:01 BST on the 06 October 2021 and 23:59 BST on the 19 October 2021 inclusive.
4. Offer: Purchase a Participating LG Product, see clause 5 for details, online at LG.com, within the Promotion Period to receive a free 4-year extended warranty on the product purchased and/or free installation on the product purchased and free disposal.
5. Participating LG Products:
a. TV 4 year extended warranty
i. 75QNED996PB.AEK (LG QNED99 75 inch 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV)
ii. 65QNED996PB.AEK (LG QNED99 65 inch 8K Smart QNED MiniLED TV)
iii. 75QNED916PA.AEK (LG QNED91 75 inch 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV)
iv. 65QNED916PA.AEK (LG QNED91 65 inch 4K Smart QNED MiniLED TV)
v. OLED77G16LA.AEK (LG G1 77 inch 4K Smart OLED TV)
vi. OLED77C16LA.AEK (LG C1 77 inch 4K Smart OLED TV)
vii. OLED77B16LA.AEK (LG B1 77 inch 4K Smart OLED TV)
viii. OLED77A16LA.AEK (LG A1 77 inch 4K Smart OLED TV)
ix. OLED48C14LB.AEK (LG C1 48 inch 4K Smart OLED TV)
b. Home Appliance Free installation / Disposal : All Washing machines and refrigeration (LG Styler is excluded)
6. How to Claim extended 4-year warranty:
a. After purchasing a participating product, visit LG.com and complete the form with your details (name email address and telephone number), insert the products serial number and select installation and or disposal option during check out.
b. The extended 4 year warranty certificate will be sent to you via our 3rd party.
Things you need to know
This LG Protection Policy meets the demands and needs of those who wish to insure their electronic appliances and/or household goods against breakdown and accidental damage.
Domestic & General Insurance PLC is an insurance undertaking, not an intermediary. We are the underwriter of the insurance and do not provide a personal recommendation or advice. Domestic & General Insurance PLC pay their sales agents periodic incentives (such as bonus payments) if they meet certain quality and sales targets.
Full details on how to submit a complaint can be found in the Terms and Conditions.
Our regulatory disclosure
The LG Protection Policy is provided by Domestic & General Insurance PLC. Registered in England and Wales. Company No. 485850 Registered office: Swan Court, 11 Worple Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 4JS. Domestic & General Insurance PLC is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority.
c. To qualify all claims must be submitted before the end of the Promotion Period. Claims submitted after the Promotion has ended will be invalid.
d. Claims that are incomplete or damaged will be deemed invalid. No responsibility is accepted by the Promoter for lost, delayed or damaged data which occurs during any communication or transmission of Claims.
7. How to Claim Installation and or Free Disposal:
a. In order to redeem the free installation and or disposal, confirm by selecting the appropriate tick box prior to checkout.
b. The installation and disposal will be confirmed and arranged by our Service Providers, who will make contact with you following checkout and confirmation of payment is received.
8. Only 1 claim per participating unit purchased during the Promotion Period.
9. Further Offer Details and Conditions:
a. The Offer is only redeemable online.
b. The consumer has 30 days to claim the extended 4-year warranty from date of purchase.
c. There is no minimum order value to receive the offer.
10. Further Installation & Offer Details and Conditions:
a. We will deliver and install the product(s) to the delivery address you specify in your order. We will not deliver the Product(s) to your delivery address unless there is someone present to accept and sign for products. If you have not received the Product(s) within the estimated delivery time specified in the Dispatch Confirmation you should contact us via our website or by email or by telephoning the Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us).
b. The following terms apply to any installation service:
i. We offer installation across mainland Great Britain only, Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands are excluded.
ii. Any installation service provided is supplied by a third-party installer authorised by LG and is subject to availability.
iii. Following your selection of the installation service at checkout and following your product purchase, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for our installer to attend at your nominated address and carry out the installation service.
iv. The installation will only take place if there is an adult present at the nominated premises at the scheduled appointment date, to allow entry to the premises and sign for the completed installation. Failure to be presented on the date, the new appointment will need to be rescheduled. Please refer to clause vii.
v. Where our installer fails to carry out any installation service due to unavailability of electricity and/or internet connection, existing water supply for laundry and dishwashers or any other interference or hindrance at the nominated premises, you will need to reschedule. Please refer to clause vii.
vi. If you need to reschedule your appointment or have an issue with the installation service performed for you, please contact our Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us).
vii. Installation and disposal service will be performed at the same time as delivery. Where our installer fails to carry out any installation and disposal service due to your situation and circumstance at the time of delivery, we will only allow one rescheduling for installation and the disposal service
viii. The following restrictions apply to each installation service:
(b) Our home appliance installations are only available in a domestic property and the appliance must adequately fit in the installation space, which for clarification must be a suitable location. There needs to be a working power point within 50cm of the appliance; there must be independent water and waste outlets for ‘wet’ appliances and all stop valves must be fully operational; and no carpentry or plumbing work is required to enable connection. If it is not required, the hot water supply (where applicable) must be capped off.
(c) We are unable to install the product(s) if your appliance is hardwired or if there is no plug socket within 1 metre of the final product location (You must ensure that your old appliance is removed and there are no obstructions before the arrival of our installation team.
(d) If there is an issue with your plumbing, we will be unable to install. If your water flow is poor or in any way hinders installation, or if you are missing necessary parts, we will have to rearrange at an additional cost.
(e) We cannot make any changes to the plumbing in your house
ix. Any item requiring collection must be ready for pick up, and if not we may reject it, for example if a refrigerator has not been fully defrosted this will not be collected
(j) If you wish to return a Product(s) that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product(s) to be uninstalled at your cost. If you wish to exchange a Product that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product to be uninstalled at your cost and purchase a new installation service for that Product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
11. It is the responsibility of the claimant to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to receive the offer. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of an offer due to the provision of incorrect information.
12. The Offers are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.
13. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
14. We reserve the right to cancel Offers at any time.
15. If the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions, or invalidate any affected entries and/or to cancel, modify or suspend the Promotion.
16. No responsibility can be taken for entries which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.
17. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
18. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.
19. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
20. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
21. By claiming, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.
22. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.
23. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL