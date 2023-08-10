1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom aged 18 or over who are LG.com members, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. No purchase necessary; however, internet access and a valid lg.com account are required.



3. Promotion Period: Enter between 00:01 BST on the 23 September 2021 and 23:59 BST on the 5 October 2021 inclusive.



To Enter: Visit https://www.lg.com/uk/lg-magazine/events-promotions/lg-brand-weeks and select a Lifestyle Theme of your choice and enter your LG.com ID to be entered into the Prize Draw.



4. Maximum of 1 entry is permitted per person during the Promotion Period. No person may win more than 1 Prize.



5. The Prizes: There will be a total of 106 winners.

a) Grand Prize: 6 x winners will win 1 x 99% discount voucher on a Selected Product associated with their chosen Lifestyle Theme. See Clause 7 for Selected Products.

b) Runner up Prizes: 100 x winners will win 1 x 10% discount voucher for use on all products available on LG.Com.



6. Selected Products:

a. Clothing: LG Styler (S3BF.ALBQKUK)

b. Home Cinema: LG QNED MiniLED TV (65QNED916PA.AEK)

c. PC Gaming: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor (32GP850-B.AEK)

d. Console Gaming: LG OLED TV (OLED48C14LB.AEK)

e. Home Office: LG Gram (14Z90P-K.AA75A1)

f. Music: LG TONE Free & LG XBOOM 360 (TONE-UFP8.CGBRLLK& RP4.DGBRLLK)



7. Further Prize Details and Conditions:

a. The Discount Voucher will be added to the winners LG.com account.

b. The Discount Vouchers are only redeemable online at LG.com.

c. The 99% discount code is valid until 31/10/2021.

d. The 10% discount code is valid until 31/12/2021.



8. Winner Selection: 106 winners will be randomly selected from all valid entries received during the Promotion Period. The Prize Draw will be conducted within 3 working days of the end of the Promotion Period.



9. Winner Notification: Provisional winners will be contacted via the email address associated with their LG.Com account 5 working days of Winner Selection and will be asked to provide evidence of identity and eligibility. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winners. If a winner does not respond to the initial contact within 14 days, we reserve the right to disqualify that entrant and award the Prize to a reserve selected in the same manner. Reserve winners may have less time to respond.



10. Provided no objection from the winners is received, a winners list will be made available by the Promoter 4 weeks after the close of the Promotion Period, for a period of 8 weeks. It will be at www.promowinners.com/LGBrandWeek. Winners can object to their surname or county of residence being published or request for the amount of information being published to be reduced during the Winner Notification process. However, without prejudice, the Promoter will provide winner information to the Advertising Standards Authority on reasonable request.



11. The Promoter may request that the winners participate in reasonable publicity arising from the Promotion. Participation is at the winner’s discretion and is not a condition of Prize Acceptance.



12. The Promoter seeks to run a fair and secure promotion and prevent abuse and cheating. If you enter in a way that is not consistent with these Terms & Conditions, your entries (and any of your associated aliases) will be disqualified, any Prize awarded may be void and recoverable, and the Promoter reserves the right to bar you from entering future promotions for a period of at least six months. For this reason, the Promoter reserves the right at any point to:

a. Verify the eligibility of entrants and/or provisional winners by requesting such information it consider reasonably necessary for this purpose. Entry or a Prize may be withheld unless and until verification is completed satisfactorily.

b. Disqualify entries that are not made directly by the individual entering the Promotion. c. Disqualify entries made using anonymous email services such as, but not limited to, GuerillaMail, Dispostable or Mailinator.

d. Disqualify bulk entries from individuals, trade, consumer groups or third parties, incomplete entries and entries submitted by macros or other automated means.

e. Disqualify entries beyond the maximum allowed, or those using techniques such as ‘script’, ‘brute force’, multiple SIM cards for Text entries, masking identity by manipulating IP addresses, using aliases or identities other than their own or any other means.

f. Disqualify entries which, in some other way, do not fully meet the requirements of these Terms & Conditions.



13. The Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. If for any reason any element of the Prize is not available, the Promoter reserves the right, at its sole discretion to substitute that element for another of equal or greater value.



14. If the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions, or invalidate any affected entries and/or to cancel, modify or suspend the Promotion.



15. No responsibility can be taken for entries which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.



16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Prize(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



17. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



19. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



20. By claiming, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



22. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL