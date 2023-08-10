Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Warzone Competition (March 2020)

The giveaway is only open to entrants residing in the UK and aged 18 or over. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access and a Facebook or Twitter social media account are required.



By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG or the Administrator.



How to enter:



The Administrator will post a “COD: Warzone” post on the LG “Love2Game” Facebook group and on the LGUK Twitter page.

Entrants must comment or reply to the relevant Facebook or Twitter post with the content specified above.

Entrants must also like and share the original specified content posted on the LG “Love2Game” Facebook page or the “LGUK” Twitter page.

Users may enter up to once per platform.

The draw will take place after the closing date and winners will be notified via Facebook or Twitter within 7 days of the closing date.



﻿Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than Facebook/Twitter will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.



The winner will be contacted by the Administrator once selected. This will be done via a Facebook private message or Twitter private message, requesting their details. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure that the details they provide are accurate. Neither the Promoter nor Administrator will accept responsibility for failed delivery as a result of either the participant providing incorrect/incomplete delivery information, or failing to sign for delivery.



Selection process: The prize winner will be randomly selected from the qualifying entries by the Administrator.



The winner will be announced within seven (7) days of the Entry Deadline. The winner will be contacted by the Administrator once selected where they will be asked, via Facebook or Twitter private message, to provide the relevant contact information, in order to have the prize sent or to organise collection (this shall be at the Promoter’s discretion). This information will include, but will not be limited to, their email address, telephone number and address.



There is one (1) LG 38GLG950G monitor to be won by one (1) individual



All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.



The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the user as a part of the competition.



LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.



Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.



No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.



LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at http://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.



Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.



Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.