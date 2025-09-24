Summary Terms and Conditions

Purchase a Qualifying Product (as listed in our terms) in the Territory within the Promotional Period and sign up within 90 days of purchase on https://www.lg.com/uk/5-year-warranty to receive a 5 year parts and labour warranty on your Qualifying Product (rather than the standard 2 years). Internet access is required. Terms and conditions apply, see below for further details (especially on the Promotion Periods).

Terms and Conditions

All Dishwashers sold by LG Electronics U.K. Ltd (“LG”) come with a standard free 2 year warranty and this covers parts and labour.

Subject to you purchasing a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period AND registering your Qualifying Product in accordance with these Terms and Conditions, the Promotion extends the standard warranty cover by a further 3 years, so you will receive a 5 year warranty in total running from the date of purchase. Please note, this offer does not apply to products purchased for commercial use.

Notwithstanding the duration, this 5 year warranty is also subject to the warranty conditions listed in the standard warranty literature that came with your Qualifying Product.

This 5 year warranty is distinct from (and in addition to) a 10 year (or 20 year for select models), parts only (not labour) warranty that LG gives on the Inverter Linear Compressor or Smart Inverter Compressor, which runs from the date of purchase.

To activate the promotional warranty please register your appliance at https://www.lg.com/uk/support/product-support/product-registration within 90 days of purchase.

These promotional warranty conditions are additional to, and complement the standard warranty conditions as supplied with the product.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, ​Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL​​.

Full Terms and Conditions

Territory

UK and Northern Ireland.

Republic of Ireland (ROI) is included only where specified, please see the table at bottom of page.

Additional Conditions

LG reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

These promotional warranty conditions are valid for any person who has purchased and legally acquired possession of the Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period in the Territory.

The promotional warranty only applies to the purchase of new (not second-hand) Qualifying Products. It is non-transferable and in the event of a change of ownership will not be valid unless LG has provided its written approval. This warranty is only valid when accompanied by the original invoice, sales receipt or formal confirmation from LG of the warranty period.

Subject further to the conditions of the warranty supplied with the product, if the serial number is defaced, missing or illegible, the warranty with LG is null and void. In this case, you should contact the dealer from whom the product was purchased.

Duration

The promotional warranty is effective from the purchase date during the Promotional Period (00:01GMT 01/12/2025 to 23:59GMT 31/03/2026). The standard warranty period on the Qualifying Products is two (2) years. Where an LG five (5) year promotional warranty is offered this extends the standard period of cover by three (3) years.

For any promotional warranty the Qualifying Product must be registered within 90 days of purchase, and this will extend the cover from the purchase date (totalling 5 years).

In addition, the Inverter Linear Compressor or Smart Inverter Compressor is provided with a limited 10 year (or 20 for select models) parts only warranty from the date or purchase.

Services

LG’s obligations are limited to the successful repair or, at its discretion, replacement of the product or defective component(s).

LG shall, at its option a) repair the LG Qualifying Product using new or refurbished parts that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability or b) replace the LG Qualifying Product with a product that is formed from new and/or refurbished parts that are equivalent to new in performance and reliability and/or any other suitable option at its discretion.

Warranty repairs must be carried out by LG Service Engineers, an LG authorised dealer or an authorised LG Service Centre, as dictated by LG.

Exclusions

The same exclusions and limitations apply to the promotional warranty as set out in the standard warranty conditions supplied with the product and the following are not covered under LG’s warranty:

- Any costs relating to transport including delivery, removal or installation of the product 

- Periodic check-ups, maintenance and repair or replacement of parts due to normal wear and tear.

- Incorrect installation, misuse, or faults caused by the user through operating errors or lack of care and maintenance.

- Use of the product outside of its normal purposes.

- Damage caused by Lightning, Water, Fire, Acts of God, War, Public Disturbances, incorrect mains voltage, improper or insufficient ventilation or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of LG.

- Faulty repairs or repairs carried out by parties other than LG Service Engineers, an LG authorised dealer or an authorised LG Service Centre.

Liability

The consumer’s statutory rights whether against the retailer arising from the purchase contract or otherwise are not affected by this warranty.

Unless the applicable legislation states anything to the contrary, the rights under this warranty are the consumer’s sole rights and LG, its subsidiaries and distributors shall not be liable for any indirect or consequential loss or damage to any other related equipment, software or material. Where applicable legislation and these Terms and Conditions differ, only the parts that are affected will be subject to the applicable legislation and all other parts of the Terms and Conditions remain in force. These Terms and Conditions are governed by UK law and any dispute or matter arising out of these Terms and Conditions or the Promotion shall be under the exclusive jurisdiction of the UK courts.

Law

LG shall comply with its obligations under data protection legislation (including the EU General Data Protection Regulation and the UK Data Protection Act 2018) and shall only share personal data for the purposes of fulfilling the extended warranty, as stated under these Terms and Conditions or by contractual necessity or legitimate interest. Please see our Privacy Policy for further details.

Contact: For queries relating to warranty or product service please visit our Contact Us page.

The Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Limited - Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge KT13 0SL

Promotional Periods and Qualifying Products