TERMS & CONDITIONS Promotion:
Extra 10% off on all UK Variant TV Models
Summary Terms and Conditions
Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.
Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 18th March 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 2nd April 2024.
Promotion: During the Promotion Period, all UK Variant TV Models (“Qualifying Product”) can be purchased from a participating retailer (detailed below) with an extra 10% off on displayed prices.
Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases.
Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Full Terms and Conditions
Eligibility:
1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. Purchase on LG.com is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address are required for online purchases.
3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 18th March 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 2nd April 2024.
During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as detailed below) and receive an extra 10% off the displayed price by inputting the respective participating retailers discount code at the checkout. To benefit from this Promotion, for online purchases, you must enter the applicable voucher code of the participating retailer at checkout. For in-store purchases, please ask staff members of the participating retailer for details on how to redeem this offer.
Participating Retailers:
4. The retailers participating in this promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:
LG.com/UK
Currys
John Lewis
Richer Sounds
Argos
Costco
Amazon
Very.com
Littlewoods
AO.com
Hughes
RGB Electrical
PRC Direct
HBH Woolacotts
Box Limited
ASK Outlets Ltd
Harry Garlick
Smiths TV
Marin Dawes
Electrical Discount
Reliant TV
Euronics UK and their agents
Crampton & Moore
Marks Electrical
Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Ltd
Soloco UK and their agents
Tekzone (Harrods and Selfridges)
JD Williams
Vaughans
Sonic Direct
Euronics Ireland
Expert Ireland
Soundstore Ireland
Powercity Ireland
Harvey Norman Ireland
DID Ireland
Dominic Smith Electrical Expert Ireland
Callaghans Electrical Ireland
The Promoter reserves the right to amend this list of Participating Retailers.
General Conditions:
5. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and/or websites.
6. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.
7. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.
8. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the respective Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.
9. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable Terms and Conditions (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).
10. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).
11. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/Participating Retailer will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.
12. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.
13. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective Participating Retailer.
14. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
15. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.
16. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.
17. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.
18. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
19. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.
20. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter/Participating Retailer and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
21. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.
22. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.
23. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
24. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.
26. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
Qualifying Products:
27. The selected LG products qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:
OLED88Z39LA
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.