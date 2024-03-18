Summary Terms and Conditions



Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on 18th March 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 2nd April 2024.

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, all UK Variant TV Models (“Qualifying Product”) can be purchased from a participating retailer (detailed below) with an extra 10% off on displayed prices.

Terms and conditions: The Promotion is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via participating retailers (detailed below). Internet access is required for online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility:

1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase on LG.com is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address are required for online purchases.

3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 18th March 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 2nd April 2024.

During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as detailed below) and receive an extra 10% off the displayed price by inputting the respective participating retailers discount code at the checkout. To benefit from this Promotion, for online purchases, you must enter the applicable voucher code of the participating retailer at checkout. For in-store purchases, please ask staff members of the participating retailer for details on how to redeem this offer.

Participating Retailers:

4. The retailers participating in this promotion (“Participating Retailers”) are as follows:

LG.com/UK

Currys

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Argos

Costco

Amazon

Very.com

Littlewoods

AO.com

Hughes

RGB Electrical

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

ASK Outlets Ltd

Harry Garlick

Smiths TV

Marin Dawes

Electrical Discount

Reliant TV

Euronics UK and their agents

Crampton & Moore

Marks Electrical

Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Ltd

Soloco UK and their agents

Tekzone (Harrods and Selfridges)

JD Williams

Vaughans

Sonic Direct

Euronics Ireland

Expert Ireland

Soundstore Ireland

Powercity Ireland

Harvey Norman Ireland

DID Ireland

Dominic Smith Electrical Expert Ireland

Callaghans Electrical Ireland

The Promoter reserves the right to amend this list of Participating Retailers.

General Conditions:

5. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and/or websites.

6. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

7. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

8. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the respective Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.

9. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable Terms and Conditions (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).

10. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).

11. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/Participating Retailer will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

12. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

13. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective Participating Retailer.

14. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

15. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

16. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

17. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

18. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

19. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

20. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter/Participating Retailer and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

21. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

22. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.

23. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

24. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

26. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

Qualifying Products:

27. The selected LG products qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:

OLED88Z39LA

OLED77Z39LA

OLED97M39LA

OLED83M39LA

OLED77M39LA

OLED83G36LA

OLED77G36LA

OLED65G36LA

OLED55G36LA

OLED77C36LC

OLED65C36LC

OLED55C36LC

OLED48C36LA

OLED83C34LA

OLED77C34LA

OLED65C34LA

OLED55C34LA

OLED48C34LA

OLED42C34LA

OLED77B36LA

OLED65B36LA

OLED55B36LA

86QNED916QE

75QNED916QE

65QNED916QE

86QNED866RE

75QNED866RE

65QNED866RE

55QNED866RE

75QNED826RE

86QNED816RE

75QNED816RE

65QNED816RE

55QNED816RE

50QNED816RE

75QNED756RA

65QNED756RA

55QNED756RA

50QNED756RA

43QNED756RA

75UR91006LA

65UR91006LA

55UR91006LA

50UR91006LA

43UR91006LA

86UR81006LA

75UR81006LJ

65UR81006LJ

55UR81006LJ

50UR81006LJ

43UR81006LJ

75UR80006LJ

70UR80006LJ

65UR80006LJ

55UR80006LJ

50UR80006LJ

43UR80006LJ

86UR78006LB

75UR78006LK

65UR78006LK

55UR78006LK

50UR78006LK

43UR78006LK

65UR73006LA

55UR73006LA

50UR73006LA

43UR73006LA

43LQ60006LA

27ART10AKPL

27LX5QKNA

OLED88Z29LA

OLED77Z29LA

OLED97G29LA

OLED83G26LA

OLED77G26LA

OLED65G26LA

OLED55G26LA

OLED77C26LD

OLED65C26LD

OLED55C26LD

OLED48C26LB

OLED83C24LA

OLED77C24LA

OLED65C24LA

OLED55C24LA

OLED48C24LA

OLED42C24LA

OLED65CS6LA

OLED55CS6LA

OLED77B26LA

OLED65B26LA

OLED55B26LA

OLED65A26LA

OLED55A26LA

OLED48A26LA

65ART90E6QA

55LX1Q6LA

48LX1Q6LA

42LX1Q6LA

42LX3Q6LA

75QNED996QB

65QNED996QB

86QNED916QA

75QNED916QA

65QNED916QA

86QNED866QA

75QNED866QA

65QNED866QA

55QNED866QA

75QNED826QB

65QNED826QB

55QNED826QB

50QNED826QB

86QNED816QA

75QNED816QA

65QNED816QA

55QNED816QA

50QNED816QA

75NANO816QA

65NANO816QA

55NANO816QA

50NANO816QA

86NANO766QA

75NANO766QA

70NANO766QA

65NANO766QA

55NANO766QA

50NANO766QA

43NANO766QA

86UQ91006LA

75UQ91006LA

65UQ91006LA

55UQ91006LA

50UQ91006LA

43UQ91006LA

60UQ90006LA

75UQ81006LB

70UQ81006LB

65UQ81006LB

60UQ81006LB

55UQ81006LB

50UQ81006LB

43UQ81006LB

86UQ80006LB

75UQ80006LB

65UQ80006LB

55UQ80006LB

50UQ80006LB

43UQ80006LB

43UQ76906LE

65UQ75006LF

55UQ75006LF

50UQ75006LF

43UQ75006LF

65UQ70006LB

55UQ70006LB

50UQ70006LB

43UQ70006LB

32LQ63006LA

32LQ630B6LA

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.