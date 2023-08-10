LG Gram Sticker Competition

1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (mainland) aged 18 or over who are members of the Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion. Professional graphic design experience is not required.



2. No entry fee or purchase necessary; however, internet access and a valid Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group membership are required.



3. Promotion Period: You can participate in the Promotion between from 00:01 on 22nd August 2022 to 23:59 on 11th September 2022 BST.



4. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, to enter the competition, entrants must design a set of three stickers based on the entrepreneur / hustler theme for the chance to win an LG gram and +view and have their designs included in LG marketing materials.



5. Entry: Entries should be submitted either via DesignCrowd or to the Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group www.facebook.com/hustlehubgram.uk by adding a comment uploading your designs to the Facebook post posted by the Promoter relating to the prize draw or posted in the group with reference to the competition. We are unable to accept postal entries. No entries provided by agencies or third parties will be allowed. By submitting an entry, entrants confirm that any designs submitted are not defamatory, unlawful, discriminatory, or malicious, do not infringe third-party rights and are not subject to conflicting agreements in places that restrict their use.



a. Entries submitted via DesignCrowd are subject to DesignCrowd Terms & Conditions. For full Terms & Conditions see: https://www.designcrowd.com.au/how-it-works?flash_sale=110OFFNEWUSER&gclid=Cj0KCQjw8uOWBhDXARIsAOxKJ2GHkMPwDkKQPpwVqTecduyMJTrX99mKVkLDLe0fTDZaFjNm6tf-5CMaAkNxEALw_wcB



6. The Prize: There is a total of 1x LG gram and 1x +view

a. 1x LG gram [16 Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and LG glance]

b. 1x +view Portable Monitor 16-Inch with USB Type-C



7. Winner selection: The winning entry will be selected from all shortlisted entries received during the Promotion Period based on receiving the most votes in the Hustle Hub Facebook group (judged by number of likes on the post within the promotion period). The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify certain entries from the shortlist based on factors such as content deemed to be inappropriate, or for content which is not in line with the brief. Shortlisted entries will be chosen at the discretion of Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook Group Admin.The Prize draw will be conducted within 7 working days of the end of the Promotion Period. The winning entry will be professionally recreated and may differ from the original artwork.



8. Winner notification: A winner will be DM’d via the account used to enter the competition. Reasonable efforts will be made to contact the winners. If a provisional winner does not respond to the initial DM within 14 days, we reserve the right to disqualify that entrant and award the Prize to a reserve winner selected in the same manner.



9. Plagiarism: If charges of plagiarism are made against an entrant, the charges are to be addressed at the earliest by the accused entrant. The Promoter holds the right to take down the content from all its channels until the matter is resolved.



10. Copyright: By submitting an entry, entrants agree that the Promoter may, but is not required to, make any designs submitted with the winning entry, available on its websites, social media pages and any other media, whether now known or invented in the future, and in connection with any publicity of the competition and the Hustle Hub by LG gram. Entrants grant the Promoter a non-exclusive, worldwide, irrevocable royalty-free license, whose license is effective until perpetuity to use, copy, modify, translate and/or adapt, distribute, publicly display by any means and in any media and create derivative works of your entry solely in connection with the inclusion of your entry in activities related to, and the promotion of, the competition and the particular project without any further notice or remuneration to you.



11. The entrant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of the Promotion.



12. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.



14. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of god, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



15. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



16. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



17. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



18. If any part of these Terms & Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



19. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions. For the avoidance of any doubt, the event is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By entering, the participants understand that they are providing their information for the LG promotion and Facebook are not in any way affiliated with this promotion, save for its platform being used to facilitate it. Please note, anything the user participant posts will be available in the public domain.



20. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will take priority.



21. These Terms & Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms & Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL