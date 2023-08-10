Home Appliance CRM promotion

Summary Terms and Conditions: :





Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK and Ireland who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 on 13th September 2022 to 23:59 on 20th September 2022.

Promotion: During the promotion period, purchase any Qualifying Home Appliance from LG.com using the promo code provided by a separate email at checkout and receive 20% off on the cost.

Terms and conditions: The promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period via LG.com. A maximum of 5 products can be purchased in one transaction. This promotions cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotion.

Promoter: For LG.com the promoter is LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .





Full Terms and Conditions



Eligibility



1. This promotion is only open to residents of UK and Ireland who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.



3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 13 September 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 20 September 2022 inclusive.



4. Promotion: During the promotion period, purchase any Qualifying Product(s) from LG.com and get 20% off the total cost by using the promotion code provided by a separate email at checkout.



5. Qualifying Products



GSXV90BSAE

GSLV50DSXM

GSLV71PZTF

F4V1112WTSA

FDV1109W

F6V909WTSA

FDV709W

F4V710STSA

GML945PZ8F





General Conditions

6. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this promotion.



7. With purchases of LG InstaView fridges this promotion may not be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers. For purchases of all other qualifying products this promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions and offers.



8. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.



9. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).



10. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s). In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant must also return the free item to the Participating Retailer.



11. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the promotion. The promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.



12. The promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



13. Should there be any questions in relation to this promotion, please request further information from the Participating Retailer.



14. The promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



15. The promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the promoter.



16. The promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.



17. The promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the promoter.



18. The promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



19. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.



20. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the promotion. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



21. The promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.



22. The promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.



23. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



24. By participating in the promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



26. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.





LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.