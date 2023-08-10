LG Gram Travel Bundle

These Terms and Conditions govern LG promotional offers.



These Terms and Conditions prevail in the event of any conflict or inconsistency with any other communications regarding the Promotion, including advertising or promotional materials. Participants of the Promotion agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



Promotion: Be one of the first 100 customers to purchase any LG gram laptop from LG.com/uk within the Promotion Period and receive a free Travel Bundle worth £434.00 (the “Promotion”). 100 x Travel Bundles available in total. Purchase and internet access required. Open to residents of mainland Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K Ltd: Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive. Brooklands, Weybridge , KT13 0SL



Administrator: Brand & Deliver Marketing, 9 Bonhill Street, London, EC2A 4DJ



Eligibility:



The Promotion is open to residents of mainland Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding employees of the Promoter and the Administrator and their respective affiliates or agents, the immediate families of such employees and any other person connected with this promotion (“Participants”). To be eligible to claim, Participants must have purchased any LG gram laptop during the Promotional Period from lg.com/uk.



This Promotion is limited to 100 Travel Bundles, the first 100 qualifying purchases on lg.com/uk will receive a Travel Bundle following the 30 day returns period.



Participating Retailers:



Lg.com/uk



Promotional Period:

From 00:01 GMT on 9TH March 2022 to 23:59 GMT on 22nd March 2022, subject to stock availability. All purchases of LG gram laptops via lg.com/uk will be automatically registered for the Promotion. Claims will be validated 30 days after the purchase date and successful claimants contacted via email to arrange delivery of their Travel Bundle.



How to participate:

During the Promotional Period, customers must purchase an LG gram laptop online at lg.com/uk. If a Participant purchases their qualifying LG gram laptop online at lg.com/uk within the Promotional Period, they will automatically be registered for the Promotion.



After a claim has been successfully submitted (complying with the terms and criteria herein) and the 30 day returns period has passed, it shall be validated and within 7 working days, customers will receive an email to confirm whether they are one of the first 100 Participants in the Promotion and if their claim is valid, arrangements will be confirmed for their Travel Bundle to be despatched.



The Reward:

A FREE Travel Bundle with the first 100 purchases of an LG gram laptop.

Travel Bundle includes:

1 x Herschel Laptop Backpack

1 x LG xBoomGo PN5 speaker

1 x LG TONE Free UFP9 earbuds

1 x £100 Lastminute.com Holiday e-voucher

Lastminute.com terms and conditions will apply in respect of the e-voucher. In particular:



- The £100 e-voucher is to book a holiday package (flight+hotel or train+hotel ‘Eurostar’) or Hotel only of your choice on lastminute.com

- The e-voucher is only valid for use on the Lastminute.com website (www.lastminute.com) in sections “Flight + Hotel”, “Eurostar” or “Hotel” to book a holiday package and NOT for the holiday included in the section "Holidays" or any services not mentioned above;

- The voucher is to be used before, and not after 30/04/2023;

- The voucher cannot be combined with other voucher codes, discounts, promotions or cash back activities;

- The voucher is only valid for payments settled through lastminute.com website: hotel stays which include an upon arrival payment are excluded from this promotion;

- The voucher can be used repeatedly until the credit depletion and credit expires or it can be integrated with payment by credit card in case of bookings where the price exceeds the value of the voucher;

- The voucher cannot be given to third parties, sold or converted into money. It is not partially or wholly reimbursable, even in case of loss or theft.



The Travel Bundle offer is limited to the first 100 qualifying purchases of an LG gram, one reward per customer, per qualifying LG gram purchase. The colour of the Herschel laptop backpack, LG xBoomGo PN5 speaker and LG TONE Free UFP9 earbuds may vary to that shown in the promotional artwork.



Restrictions and requirements:

No cash or other alternative Reward will be provided in whole or in part, except that in the event of circumstances outside of its control the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a similar Reward of equal or greater value.



The Rewards are not for re-sale, cannot be auctioned or exchanged and are not transferable or redeemable for cash. The Reward cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.



The Promoter and the Administrator accept no responsibility for any claims that are incomplete, misdirected, illegible, corrupted, lost, damaged, delayed or fail to reach the Administrator and any such claims will not be accepted. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery.



The Promoter and the Administrator reserve the right to require customers to provide further verification of their identity and eligibility including original documents which they must provide within 10 days from request. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse to award a Reward or withdraw Reward entitlement and/or refuse further participation in the promotion and disqualify the claimant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions, the spirit of the promotion, any instructions forming part of this promotion’s claim requirements or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating or claimed using fraudulent means.



All claims must be made by the claimant themselves. Bulk claims made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Claims made by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter) and claims which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that a claimant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own or any other automated means in order to increase the number of claims into the promotion, those claims will be disqualified and any Reward awarded will be void. The Promoter and Administrator reserves the right to investigate and undertake all such action, as is reasonable, to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims. In addition, the Promoter and the Administrator reserves the right to reject those claims which it considers, in its absolute discretion, are fraudulent or invalid.



Any additional costs which may be incurred in this Promotion in the context of participation, such as internet costs and other additional services that go beyond those described services for the offer fulfilment are not included in the offer and must be paid by customers separately.



Your claim will be deemed invalid if (including but not limited to) you:

- Are not an eligible Participant (as defined in Eligibility clause above);

- Cancel your order, fail to take delivery of the qualifying product or return the qualifying product within 30 days of delivery;

- Have attempted to claim after the 100 unit registration limit has been reached;

- Have failed in any way to otherwise comply with these Terms and Conditions as determined by the Promoter or the Administrator in its sole discretion.

Insofar as permitted by law, neither the Promoter nor the Administrator, nor its associated companies, will be responsible or liable to compensate the claimant, or accept any liability, for any personal loss, expense or damage in connection with this promotion or accepting or using the Reward except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (including personal injury, death and fraud) in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law. Neither can they guarantee the quality and/or availability of the services offered when using the Reward and cannot be held liable for any resulting personal loss or damage. Your statutory rights are unaffected

In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error affects or could affect the proper operation of this promotion or the awarding of Rewards, and only where circumstances make this unavoidable, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the promotion or these Terms and Conditions, at any stage, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to claimants in order to avoid undue disappointment.



The Promoter has no control over communication networks and is not liable for any problems associated with them due to traffic congestion, technical malfunction or otherwise. The Promoter will not be held liable to any individual for any fraud committed by any third party nor for any event beyond its control including, but not limited to, user error and any network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind which may restrict, delay or prevent a claimant’s entry to the promotion. The Promoter’s decision is final with regard to all promotional matters and no correspondence will be entered into.



If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.



The Promoter acts as data controller as defined UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under UK data protection legislation and shall procure that the Administrator does the same. In particular, Promoter will hold all personal data securely and the Promoter and Administrator will use it solely for the purposes of administering the Promotion as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with all applicable law and the CAP Code. Please click here to see the Promoter’s privacy policy. The Promoter and Administrator will only use the personal details supplied for the administration of the promotion and for no other purpose. The Administrator is responsible for fulfilling the reward. Any data captured in the fulfilment of the promotion by Brand & Deliver Marketing will only be used for validation of claims and for the fulfilment with your consent. It will not be used for marketing purposes. Your personal details will at all times be kept confidential. Data will be held in accordance with current Data Protection legislation and will be stored for up to 3 months from the campaign end date, after which it will be deleted.



You can request access to your personal data, or have any inaccuracies rectified, by sending an email to lgsupport@sbe-ltd.co.uk. By participating in the promotion, you agree to the use of your personal data as described here.



All decisions are at the Promoter and administrator’s absolute discretion and are final. No correspondence will be entered into by the Promoter or administrator. These Terms and Conditions and any question concerning the legal interpretation of these Terms and Conditions will be governed by the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes must be referred to the English and Welsh courts unless you live in another part of the UK, in which case your local courts will have jurisdiction.