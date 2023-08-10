Extra Short Terms



The 2023 LG gram & +view promotional offer is rewarding customers who purchase the new LG gram laptop with a FREE LG gram +view portable monitor worth £ 199.98 (Recommended Retail Price), during the promotion period.





Summary Terms and Conditions





Promotion Availability





United Kingdom mainland residents aged 18+ only.





Promotion Period





From 00:01 (BST time zone) on 24th May 2023 to 23:59 (BST time zone) on 20th Jun 2023.



Promotion



During the promotion period, purchase the selected 2023 LG gram laptop series from LG.com and get the LG gram +view portable monitor for FREE (worth £ 199.98). Apply the voucher code GRAMFREEVIEW at checkout to be discounted by £ 199.98.



Terms and conditions



Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period. [Internet access required.] Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs.



Promoter



LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions



1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary, online through LG.com. [Internet access and a valid email address required.]



3. Promotion Period



You can participate in the Promotion between from 00:01(BST time zone) on 17th May 2023 to 23:59 (BST time zone) on 20th Jun 2023.

4. Promotion



During the Promotion Period, the new bundle consisting of 2023 LG gram laptop & LG gram +view portable monitor will be discounted by £199.98 on LG.com (use the code GRAMFREEVIEW at checkout).

5. Participating Products: 2023 LG gram laptops SKUs below:



15Z90RT-K.AA77A1 - LG gram SuperSlim OLED 15 / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / Neptun Blue

15Z90RT-K.AD7AA1 - LG gram SuperSlim OLED 15 / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / Neptun Blue

14Z90R-K.AA78A1 - LG gram 14" / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / Black

16Z90R-K.AA78A1 - LG gram 16" / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / Black

16Z90R-K.AD78A1 - LG gram 16" / i7 / 32GB / 1TB / Black

16Z90R-K.AD7AA1 - LG gram 16" / i7 / 16GB / 2TB / Black

16Z90R-K.AD7BA1 - LG gram 16" / i7 / 32GB / 2x1TB / Black

16Z90RS-K.AA77A1 - LG gram Style OLED 16" / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / White

16Z90RS-K.AD77A1 - LG gram Style OLED 16" / i7 / 32GB / 1TB / White

16Z90RS-K.AD7AA1 - LG gram Style OLED 16" / i7 / 32GB / 2TB / White

17Z90R-K.AA78A1 - LG gram 17" / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / Black

17Z90R-K.AD78A1 - LG gram 17" / i7 / 32GB / 1TB / Black

17Z90R-K.AD7AA1 - LG gram 17" / i7 / 16GB / 2TB / Black

17Z90R-K.AD7BA1 - LG gram 17" / i7 / 32GB / 2TB / Black

14T90R-K.AA77A1 - LG gram 2-in-1 14" / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / Black

16T90R-K.AA78A1 - LG gram 2-in-1 16" / i7 / 16GB / 1TB / Black

6. Participating ecommerce channel



Promotion available on LG.com

7. How to participate



The purchase of minimum one participant SKU (2023 LG gram laptop) stated above on LG.com is required to receive the free +view product. Apply the voucher code GRAMFREEVIEW at checkout and the basket will be discounted by £ 199.98. Promotion limited by stock availability.

8. The claimant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of the free product (LG gram +view – worth £ 199.98) due to the provision of incorrect information or if the customer fails to purchase a participant model.

9. Following 30 days period, from the date of purchase, the free LG gram +view portable monitor will be shipped to the participant customers.



10. If any product purchased under the Promotion is returned the refund will be credited to the original payment method. If the customer decides to return the laptop only and to keep the +view portable monitor the refund will reflect the discount of the +view price amount (RRP £ 199.98).



11. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



12. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.

13. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

14. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of god, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

15. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

16. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

17. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy



18. If any part of these Terms & Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



19. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



20. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will take priority.



21. These Terms & Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms & Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL