LG is offering to price match a UK variant of an LG TV or audio product (with the same model number and specifications) for sale at selected retailers.



Summary Terms and Conditions



Promotion Availability: United Kingdom (Mainland) residents aged 18+ only.

Promotion Period: From 00:01 GMT on 24th November 2023 to 11:59 GMT on 27th November 2023.

Purchase Period: All purchases must be made within the Promotion Period.

Promotion: If a participant discovers that a UK variant LG TV or audio (with the same model number and specifications) is available for sale at a lower price from the selected retailers (listed below) online store between 24th November 2023 and 27th November 2023, we will price match and issue a rebate for the price difference. To qualify for the Promotion, the price of the TV or audio product at the chosen retailer, including the delivery charge, must be lower than the price on LG.com/uk.

Terms and Conditions: Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Promotion only applies to online purchases. Internet access is required for online purchases.

Promoter: LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions



1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required.



3. The Promotion is available for participants from 00:01 GMT on 24th November 2023 to 11:59 GMT on 27th November 2023.



4. List of retailers: the Promoter will price match a UK variant LG TV or audio for sale in Currys, JLP, Argos, Richer sound, AO (“Retailer”). The UK variant LG TV or audio product must have the same model number and specifications (within LG.com/uk and the respective Retailer).



The Promoter is committed to providing a price match and issuing a rebate for the price difference if a participant finds that an identical UK variant LG TV or audio (with the same model number and specifications) is available at a lower price from a Retailer. To be eligible for the Promotion, customers must provide proof of a lower price for the same UK variant LG TV or audio product (with the same model number and specifications) from a Retailer.

Eligibility

To benefit from this Promotion, participants must purchase a genuine, new qualifying TV or audio from a selected Retailer (as detailed above) between 00:01 GMT on 24th November 2023 to 11:59 GMT on 27th November 2023 and submit their claim on LG.com/uk/price-promise between 00:01 GMT on 24th November 2023 and 11:59 GMT on 27th November 2023.

Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

- The Promotion includes TVs, audio products only. Refrigerators, washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, Styler, monitors, and laptops are excluded.

- To qualify for the Promotion, the price of the TV and audio products at the chosen retailer, including the delivery charge, must be lower than the price on LG.com/uk.

- Only the final price at checkout, which may include delivery will be considered for this Promotion; comparing only the respective RRP’s (retail recommended price) is not sufficient for the purposes of this Promotion.



- The LG TV or audio product within the Retailer’s site must be available for sale and in stock at the time of the claim.

- The Promotion is limited to one claim per customer, per product.

- The Promotion does not apply to clearance sales, limited-time offers and exclusive discounts such as loyalty programs, staff discounts, bundles, multibuys, cashback promotions and coupon codes.

- Any errors in pricing on the selected Retailers’ websites will not be valid in this Promotion.

- Prices offered by retailers not specified in clause 4 will not be eligible for this Promotion.

How to claim



To claim money back in line with this Promotion, customers must fully and correctly complete a claim form online on LG.com/uk/price-promise within the Promotion Period, and provide the following information:

- Proof of purchase from lg.com/uk along with the following information.

· Invoice number

· Model name

· Price

- Detailed information about the lower-priced product, including the retailer's name, product price, date, URL (a retailer’s link), and screen capture with the date on it.

- The participant must take a screenshot of the checkout page, which may include charges for delivery, installation, and disposal. The screenshot should include the following.

· Retailer’s name

· Model name

· Price

· URL

· Date the image was taken

Claims must be submitted via LG.com/uk/price-promise within the Promotion Period and will be reviewed by the Promoter within 2 working days from the date of claim submission. The Promoter reserves the right to verify the lower price and the availability of the product at the Retailer. The Participant can check the status of their claim on LG.com/uk/price-promise. The rejected claims will not be reviewed again.



If the claim is approved and all conditions are met, the Promoter will refund the price difference between the UK variant LG TV or audio product and the same lower-priced product on the respective Retailer’s site through bank transfer using the account details provided within the claim form. Refunds will be processed within 45 calendar days from the date of delivery of the item.

The Promoter will not process any claims received after the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will not process claims which are in its opinion incomplete or illegible. The Promoter will not be responsible for claims delayed or not successfully received.

The Promoter reserves the right to undertake any such action as is reasonable to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims including (but not limited to) requesting further verification as to proof of purchase, identity, age, and any other details required for the purposes of this Promotion. In the event the participants information is linked to fraud or abuse of these or any other terms and conditions their claim will be rejected.

If a participant returns or cancels their purchase of their product prior to submitting a claim, the participant is not eligible to make a claim. If a participant returns or cancels the product after submitting a claim, the claim will be invalid, and the participant must contact the Promoter via customer service (https://www.lg.com/uk/support/contact-us/email-us/).

The Promoter reserves the right to check with the Retailer whether a purchase has been returned or the order cancelled and by submitting a claim the participant provides consent to the Promoter to do so.

Data Protection

All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be limited for the purposes of this Promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy which is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.



General Conditions



8. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information to receive the benefit of the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.

If a claim is validated and the rebate amount be unavailable for any reason, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the cashback for a suitable alternative of similar type and value. The Promoter has full discretion over all claims submitted.



9. The Promotion cannot be applied to orders placed on LG.com/uk before the Promotion Period.



10. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.



12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.



13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.



14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.



15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.



19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



21. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



22. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.



23. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



