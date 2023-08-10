Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is open to residents of the [United Kingdom] aged 18 years or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.







2. Purchase is necessary only on LG.com. [Internet access and a valid email address required.]





3. Promotion Period : You can participate in the Promotion between 00:01 GMT on 1st July 2022 and 23:59 GMT on 31st July 2022 inclusive.





4. Promotion : During the Promotion Period, Uber Eats vouchers of up to £300 will be offered on participating products (see table below) at LG.com after warranty registration.







5. Participating Products :



SKU Voucher Value



LSR200W £300.00

LSR100 £300.00

GMX945MC9F £300.00

GML945PZ8F £300.00

GMX844MC6F £300.00

GML844PZ6F £300.00

GSXV91MCAE £300.00

GSXV90MCAE £300.00

GSXV91BSAE £300.00

GSXV90BSAE £300.00

GSJV91BSAE £300.00

GSJV91PZAE £200.00

GSJV70PZTF £200.00

GSLV91PZAE £200.00

GSLD81PZRF £200.00

GSLD80PZRF £200.00

GSLA81PZLF £200.00

GSLA80PZLF £200.00

GSLV71MCTF £200.00

GSLV70MCTF £200.00

GSLV71PZTF £200.00

GSLV70PZTF £200.00

GSLV50DSXM £200.00

GSBV70DSTF £200.00

GBB92MCBAP £200.00

GBB92STAXP £100.00

GBB72MCUFN £100.00

GBB62PZGCC £100.00

GBB72PZEFN £100.00

GBF62PZJMN £100.00

GBD62PZYFN £100.00

GBB62PZGFN £100.00

GBB61DSJEN £100.00

GBB61BLJEC £100.00

GBB61SWJEC £100.00



6. Participating Retailers :





www.LG.com





7. How to claim: The Promotion is only redeemable online during the Promotion Period. There is no minimum order value required to receive the discount. To claim the voucher, all you need to do is register your product for warranty on LG.com. Once you are registered, you will receive an email with the voucher codes. The vouchers are valid until 30th September 2022. Warranty registration must be completed within a month at the time of purchase to receive the UberEats voucher.





8. Limited availability. No cash value, One-time use only. Maximum discount of £300 per redemption. Maximum of 1 order per account. To redeem discount, voucher code must be applied to the Payment section of the Uber App or Uber Eats App prior to requesting the intended order. Uber voucher expires at 23:59 GMT on 30th September 2022. Uber Voucher is only valid for rides requested/orders placed using the applicable Uber App. Offer is non-transferable, subject to change or cancellation. Issues involving redemption and/or use of the Uber Voucher code should be directed to LG at https://www.lg.com/uk/support/email





9. The claimant is responsible for supplying the correct information [as outlined above] in order to receive the benefit of the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional voucher due to the provision of incorrect information.





10. If any product purchased under the Promotion is returned the refund will be credited to the original amount paid and to the original payment method.





11. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.





12. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.





13. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.





14. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of god, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.





15. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.





16. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.





17. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy





18. If any part of these Terms & Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.





19. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.





20. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will take priority.





21. These Terms & Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms & Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.





Promoter : LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL