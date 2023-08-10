We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Notice to Consumers/Participants:
Promotion mechanic: save and have a chance to win with LG
-Customer will save at point of purchase* (*RRP is at the discretion of the retailer).
-If the customer chooses to participate, customer will have the opportunity to play LG’s penalty shootout game (this is a chance based game) for a chance to win one of LG’s instant win prizes. Following their participation of the penalty shootout game, they will be entered into the random prize draw for a chance to win one of 3 pairs of Club Wembley tickets (draw will take place on 17th January 2023).
*RRP ( recommended retail price) is at the discretion of the retailer.
Summary Terms and Conditions:
Eligibility:
The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.
Promotion Period:
The promotion is valid from 00:01 on 19th October 2022 to 23:59 GMT on 29th November 2022.
Promotion:
During the promotion period, purchase an LG OLED TV (Qualifying Product) at a discounted price (displayed price*) from a Participating Retailer and enter for a chance to win a pair of 12-month Club Wembley Football Memberships (3 winners in total (3 pairs of tickets)) as well as to play for a chance to win one of thousands of additional prizes. To enter for a chance to win, following the purchase of a Qualifying Product during the promotional period, visit www.lgbringthestadiumhome.com and register your purchase. Registration closes on 10th of January 2023 and winners will be notified on 17th January 2023 if they have won the Club Wembley tickets.
Terms and conditions:
Qualifying products are subject to availability and the promotion is only available during the promotion period via participating retailers. Internet access is required for online purchases. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full terms, conditions and exclusions.
Promoter:
LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .
Full Terms and Conditions
Eligibility:
1. This promotion is only open to residents of UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.
2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases and promotion registration.
3. Proof of purchase is required. All participants will be required to upload their proof of purchase which will be verified for all entries.
4. One entry per validated proof of purchase. If any proof of purchase is submitted multiple times, they may temporarily be submitted while being verified, but will be rejected upon verification with the first submission being deemed as the official submission.
5. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 19 October 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 29th November 2022 inclusive.
During the promotion period, purchase an LG OLED TV (Qualifying Product) at a discounted price (displayed price*) from a Participating Retailer and enter for a chance to win a pair of 12-month Club Wembley Football Memberships (3 winners in total (3 pairs in total)) as well as to play for a chance to win one of thousands of additional prizes listed in section 5. To enter for a chance to win, following the purchase of a Qualifying Product during the promotional period, visit www.lgbringthestadiumhome.com and register your purchase. Registration closes on 10th of January 2023 and winners will be notified by 17h January 2023. Following successful registration, you will have the chance to play LG’s chance based penalty kick game to win 1 of thousands of prizes. Winners and prizes will be randomly allocated according to a pre-allocated algorithm. .
Qualifying Products:
6. The LG models qualifying for this promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:
OLED88Z29LA
OLED77Z29LA
OLED88Z19LA
OLED77Z19LA
OLED83G26LA
OLED77G26LA
OLED65G26LA
OLED55G26LA
OLED77G16LA
OLED65G16LA
OLED55G16LA
OLED83C24LA
OLED77C26LD
OLED65C26LD
OLED55C26LD
OLED48C26LB
OLED77C24LA
OLED65C24LA
OLED55C24LA
OLED48C24LA
OLED42C24LA
OLED65C26LD
OLED55C26LD
OLED48C26LB
OLED83C14LA
OLED77C14LB
OLED65C14LB
OLED55C14LB
OLED48C14LB
OLED77C16LA
OLED65C16LA
OLED55C16LA
OLED48C16LA
OLED48C15LA
OLED65CS6LA
OLED55CS6LA
OLED55CX6LA
OLED55B26LA
OLED65B26LA
OLED77B26LA
OLED55B16LA
OLED65B16LA
OLED77B16LA
OLED65A26LA
OLED55A26LA
OLED48A26LA
OLED77A16LA
OLED65A16LA
OLED55A16LA
OLED48A16LA
Prizes:
7. Prize allocation is managed by an instant prize generator with a certain amount of prizes per day
8. The instant win prizes for this competition are listed as follows:
|PRIZE
|QUANTITY
|LG QP5 Soundbar
|10
|XBOX Series X consoles
|10
|Signed England Shirt
|7
|£75 England Store Vouchers
|250
|LG RP4 Bluetooth speaker
|5
|LG UFP9 earbuds
|10
|£30 England Store Vouchers
|250
|£15 England Store Vouchers
|1,100
|LG PL2 bluetooth speaker
|385
9. All instant win prizes will be validated within 14 days and delivery can take up to a further 14 days.
10. The prize draw prizes are:
|PRIZE
|QUANTITY
|Pair of Club Wembley tickets (‘Number 9’ Tier Membership)
Value: £11,340
|3
a. Club Wembley membership prizes are subject to the terms and conditions of The FA.
b. Club Wembley tickets are owned by LG Electronics UK at all times, with access provided to winning customers for all respective Club Wembley events and benefits between 17th January 2023 and 31st December 2023.
c. Fulfilment of prizes and all communication will be managed by LG’s fulfilment partner, ‘Brand & Deliver’.
Participating Retailers:
11. The retailers participating in this promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:
LG.com/UK
Amazon
AO.com
Argos
ASK Direct
AWE Europe Ltd
Box Limited
Costco
Crampton & Moore
Currys
Electrical Discount
Euronics UK and their agents
HBH Woolacotts
Hughes
John Lewis
JD Williams
Littlewoods
Marks Electrical
PRC Direct
Reliant TV
Richer Sounds
RGB Electrical
Sevenoaks Sound and Vision Ltd
Soloco UK and their agents
Sonic Direct
Tekzone
Vaughans
Very.co.uk
LG reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.
General Conditions:
12. The terms of this promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the promotion in their respective stores and /or websites.
13. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this promotion.
14. This promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.
15. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by the Participating Retailer. To avoid disappointment please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.
16. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).
17. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s). In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant must also return the free item to the Participating Retailer.
18. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the promotion. The promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.
19. The promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.
20. Should there be any questions in relation to this promotion, please request further information from the Participating Retailer.
21. The promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
22. The promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the promoter.
23. The promoter will not be responsible for items or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.
24. The promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the promoter.
25. The promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
26. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.
27. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy
28. The promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.
29. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
30. By participating in the promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.
31. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.
32. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.
33. LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.