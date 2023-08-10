Notice to Consumers/Participants:



Promotion mechanic: save and have a chance to win with LG



-Customer will save at point of purchase* (*RRP is at the discretion of the retailer).



-If the customer chooses to participate, customer will have the opportunity to play LG’s penalty shootout game (this is a chance based game) for a chance to win one of LG’s instant win prizes. Following their participation of the penalty shootout game, they will be entered into the random prize draw for a chance to win one of 3 pairs of Club Wembley tickets (draw will take place on 17th January 2023).



*RRP ( recommended retail price) is at the discretion of the retailer.



Summary Terms and Conditions:



Eligibility:



The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.



Promotion Period:



The promotion is valid from 00:01 on 19th October 2022 to 23:59 GMT on 29th November 2022.



Promotion:



During the promotion period, purchase an LG OLED TV (Qualifying Product) at a discounted price (displayed price*) from a Participating Retailer and enter for a chance to win a pair of 12-month Club Wembley Football Memberships (3 winners in total (3 pairs of tickets)) as well as to play for a chance to win one of thousands of additional prizes. To enter for a chance to win, following the purchase of a Qualifying Product during the promotional period, visit www.lgbringthestadiumhome.com and register your purchase. Registration closes on 10th of January 2023 and winners will be notified on 17th January 2023 if they have won the Club Wembley tickets.



Terms and conditions:



Qualifying products are subject to availability and the promotion is only available during the promotion period via participating retailers. Internet access is required for online purchases. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full terms, conditions and exclusions.



Promoter:



LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .



Full Terms and Conditions



1. This promotion is only open to residents of UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases and promotion registration.



3. Proof of purchase is required. All participants will be required to upload their proof of purchase which will be verified for all entries.



4. One entry per validated proof of purchase. If any proof of purchase is submitted multiple times, they may temporarily be submitted while being verified, but will be rejected upon verification with the first submission being deemed as the official submission.



During the promotion period, purchase an LG OLED TV (Qualifying Product) at a discounted price (displayed price*) from a Participating Retailer and enter for a chance to win a pair of 12-month Club Wembley Football Memberships (3 winners in total (3 pairs in total)) as well as to play for a chance to win one of thousands of additional prizes listed in section 5. To enter for a chance to win, following the purchase of a Qualifying Product during the promotional period, visit www.lgbringthestadiumhome.com and register your purchase. Registration closes on 10th of January 2023 and winners will be notified by 17h January 2023. Following successful registration, you will have the chance to play LG’s chance based penalty kick game to win 1 of thousands of prizes. Winners and prizes will be randomly allocated according to a pre-allocated algorithm. .



Qualifying Products:



6. The LG models qualifying for this promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



OLED88Z29LA

OLED77Z29LA

OLED88Z19LA

OLED77Z19LA

OLED83G26LA

OLED77G26LA

OLED65G26LA

OLED55G26LA

OLED77G16LA

OLED65G16LA

OLED55G16LA

OLED83C24LA

OLED77C26LD

OLED65C26LD

OLED55C26LD

OLED48C26LB

OLED77C24LA

OLED65C24LA

OLED55C24LA

OLED48C24LA

OLED42C24LA

OLED65C26LD

OLED55C26LD

OLED48C26LB

OLED83C14LA

OLED77C14LB

OLED65C14LB

OLED55C14LB

OLED48C14LB

OLED77C16LA

OLED65C16LA

OLED55C16LA

OLED48C16LA

OLED48C15LA

OLED65CS6LA

OLED55CS6LA

OLED55CX6LA

OLED55B26LA

OLED65B26LA

OLED77B26LA

OLED55B16LA

OLED65B16LA

OLED77B16LA

OLED65A26LA

OLED55A26LA

OLED48A26LA

OLED77A16LA

OLED65A16LA

OLED55A16LA

OLED48A16LA



Prizes:



7. Prize allocation is managed by an instant prize generator with a certain amount of prizes per day



8. The instant win prizes for this competition are listed as follows:





PRIZE QUANTITY LG QP5 Soundbar 10 XBOX Series X consoles 10 Signed England Shirt 7 £75 England Store Vouchers 250 LG RP4 Bluetooth speaker 5 LG UFP9 earbuds 10 £30 England Store Vouchers 250 £15 England Store Vouchers 1,100 LG PL2 bluetooth speaker 385





9. All instant win prizes will be validated within 14 days and delivery can take up to a further 14 days.



10. The prize draw prizes are:





PRIZE QUANTITY Pair of Club Wembley tickets (‘Number 9’ Tier Membership)

Value: £11,340 3