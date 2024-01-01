Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
8KG TUMBLE DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

8KG TUMBLE DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY

Product Information Sheet
RC8066AS2Z

8KG TUMBLE DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY

Print

All Spec

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    White

CAPACITY

  • Weight (Kg)

    8

FEATURES

  • Display

    Big LED

  • Design Look

    Touch button Window

  • Door

    Chrome Hair Line Door

  • TrueSteam™

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    66 dB

  • Drying Time

    16min/kg

PROGRAMMES

  • Main Course

    Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans

  • Special

    Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care, Refresh

  • Timed Drying

    Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • End Buzzer

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Insert Filter

    Yes

  • Anti Crease

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Heater

    Yes

  • Remain Time / Drying Step

    Yes

  • Clean Filter Notice

    Yes

  • Empty Water Notice

    Yes

  • Favourite

    Yes

  • Time Delay

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • Spin Speed Options

    High, Normal

  • Steam Options

    Easy Iron, Static shield

  • Buzzer

    3 level

DRY LEVELS

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Light

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

  • Very

    Yes

  • Extra

    Yes

SAFETY FEATURES

  • TP

    Yes

  • Thermal Fuse

    Yes

  • Thermostat

    Yes

SENSORS

  • Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)

    Yes (2ea)

  • Moisture Sensor

    Yes

  • Door Opening Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Sensor

    Yes

  • Filter Sensor

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Rack

    Yes

  • Stacking Kit

    Optional

  • Accessory Hose

    Optional

  • Steam Connecting Hose

    Yes

  • Steam Y Connector

    Yes

OTHERS

  • Dial Knob

    Prime Knob

  • Drawer Capacity

    4.9ℓ

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

