8KG TUMBLE DRYER WITH TRUESTEAM™ TECHNOLOGY
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
Silver
CAPACITY
-
Weight (Kg)
8
FEATURES
-
Display
Big LED
-
Design Look
Touch button Window
-
Door
Chrome Hair Line Door
-
TrueSteam™
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Noise Level (dBA)
66 dB
-
Drying Time
16min/kg
PROGRAMMES
-
Main Course
Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans
-
Special
Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care, Refresh
-
Timed Drying
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
End Buzzer
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Insert Filter
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Heater
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
OPTIONS
-
More Time
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
Spin Speed Options
High, Normal
-
Steam Options
Easy Iron, Static shield
-
Buzzer
3 level
DRY LEVELS
-
Iron
Yes
-
Light
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Very
Yes
-
Extra
Yes
SAFETY FEATURES
-
TP
Yes
-
Thermal Fuse
Yes
-
Thermostat
Yes
SENSORS
-
Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)
Yes (2ea)
-
Moisture Sensor
Yes
-
Door Opening Sensor
Yes
-
Water Sensor
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Rack
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
Optional
-
Accessory Hose
Optional
-
Steam Connecting Hose
Yes
-
Steam Y Connector
Yes
OTHERS
-
Dial Knob
Prime Knob
-
Drawer Capacity
4.9ℓ
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
