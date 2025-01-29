We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG NANO 50" TV and XO2TBK XBOOM Speaker bundle
Key Features
- Pure Colours in Real 4K, vivid colours paired with astounding detail
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity
- High resolution on a massive Ultra Big TV screen
- Partial return not available
TV Details
Meet the powerful and smart alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8
With significant improvements to performance, faster processing from alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 now delivers 4K picture quality with much better sharpness and depth than before.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 based on internal spec comparison.
Pure Colours in Real 4K
Watch 4K content refined with vivid colour accuracy and crisp details, making every scene visually striking and enjoyable.
4K Super Upscaling brings every frame to life
LG's powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
The next generation of LG AI TV
*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.
Speaker Details
360° Sound
Stay in the heart of your music
Surround yourself with your favorite music, no matter where you are. The 360° omnidirectional sound delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio.
A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.
2-way Speaker
Smoother, clearer, wider
Your sound is faithful in every direction, even vertically. Crafted from premium materials like silk dome and fiberglass, the 2-way speaker system delivers clearer, richer sound. Feel extended highs, accurate mids and powerful bass.
-
-
LG XBOOM 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound
All Spec
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
AUDIO FORMAT
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
EQ
-
Sound Boost
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Custom EQ(App)
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP55
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Security lock
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Speaker
-
119 x 209 x 119 mm
-
Carton Box
-
165 x 282 x 165 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight
-
0.9 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
1.5 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806084415837
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
20W
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
4
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
15
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
10W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.5W
SPEAKER
-
Woofer Unit
-
3" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
1" x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Cone
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes (2)
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
