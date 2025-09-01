We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
For over 12 years, LG has led the OLED revolution—and LG OLED evo is our most advanced innovation yet. The OLED evo G5 TV features the alpha 11 processor, Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, and self-lit pixels that achieve Perfect Black and infinite contrast, bringing every detail to life with stunning clarity.
Whether you’re watching in a bright room or a dark home theater, every frame adapts dynamically thanks to cutting-edge AI picture technology.
OLED evo also boasts 100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certification, so you see exactly what the creators intended. Gamers will love the ultra-low response time, high refresh rate, and support for G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium.
Enjoy features like Filmmaker Mode and seamless voice control via the AI Magic Remote—all wrapped in a sleek design that enhances any space.
Shop the range, including 55-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs and more and experience the future of home entertainment with OLED evo.