Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
48 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to Buy

Support

  • 5 year extended warranty on this TV. Terms apply.

  • Soundbar offer: Up to 60% off selected Soundbar (enter postcode to see options). Discount automatically applied at Checkout.

  • This product is exclusive to LG.com online shop

48 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

UK EU
Product Information Sheet

48 inch LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED48C43LA
  • Front view
  • dimension view
  • Ultra Slim PREMIUM TV stand
  • LG Brightness Booster
  • alpha9 AI Processor
  • WebOS
  • LG Magic Remote
  • world No.1 OLED TV
  • details view
Front view
dimension view
Ultra Slim PREMIUM TV stand
LG Brightness Booster
alpha9 AI Processor
WebOS
LG Magic Remote
world No.1 OLED TV
details view

Key Features

  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7.
  • Infinite Contrast for crisp visuals with dark blacks and bright whites.
  • Ultra Slim Design for elevated immersion and interiors.
  • 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program.
  • Incredible movies and gaming enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, VRR, G-Sync, and Freesync.
More

TV details

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

Gold world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem with a spotlight on a black background with gold sparkly stardust filling the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Learn More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. An image of showing Brightness Booster with a side face of a white leopard. A side view of the Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

Learn More
The alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7 barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up green, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.
1.5x

Faster AI Performance

4.5x

Improved Graphics

2.2x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

 

 

 

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky with differing contrast, brightness, color, etc. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. An image of a mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right, revealing the ideal imagery.
AI Customisation

A picture tailored to your taste

Select your favourite images, and AI Picture Wizard creates a picture tailored exactly to your unique taste from 85 million possibilities, then saves it to your profile.

LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment. A grid overlay appears over the image like a scan of the space, and then blue soundwaves project from the screen, perfectly filling the room with sound.

AI Acoustic Tuning

Optimal audio to fit your space

The sound system detects the layout of your room and where you're sitting to create a dome of sound around you, perfectly tuned to your room's unique acoustics.

Speaker details

                                               The New XBOOM Go XG1​                                                   

Meet Your New Music Mate

The new XBOOM Go XG1 packs great sound, convenient features, and lots of fun into a slimmer, lighter design.

LG XBOOM Go XG1 tilts to the left and floats in the air.

The New XBOOM Go XG1

Clip and Go

​XBOOM Go XG1 is the perfect accompaniment for your outdoor adventures. Whether you’re on a trip or hiking your favourite trail, simply clip it onto your bag so you can enjoy great sound on the go.​​

LG XBOOM Go XG1 is clipped onto the sky blue colored backpack.

Long Battery Life

Play for Longer

5 hours of battery life gives you the freedom to enjoy your music on-the-go without charging worries.

A front view of LG XBOOM Go floating at an angle. Light coming from the behind.

Print

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 620 x 46.9

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 144Hz)

  • G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

    Yes

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Less than 0.1ms

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 24

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa

    Yes (Built-in)

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (supported languages vary by country - Danish, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Russian, Spanish, Swedish)

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • The security update is supported until

    31/12/2028

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • AI Sound

    α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • CI Slot

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x3 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 620 x 46.9

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1373 x 735 x 162

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    20.5

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1071 x 675 x 230

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    470 x 230

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    16.8

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096266472

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR24 with NFC

  • Power Cable

    Yes (TV Attached)

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes (AA x 2)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

What people are saying

Find a Store Near You

Experience this product around you.

Our Picks for You 