  • Front view of
  • dimension view
  • Ultra Slim PREMIUM TV stand
  • LG Brightness Booster
  • alpha9 AI Processor
  • WebOS
  • LG Magic Remote
  • world No.1 OLED TV
  • details view
  • US60TR Soundbar front
  • US60TR Soundbar angled
TV details

A masterpiece perfected by
time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

Gold world’s number 1 OLED TV for 11 years emblem with a spotlight on a black background with gold sparkly stardust filling the sky above it.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favourite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Learn More

*Omdia. 11 years of NO 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2023. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.

What makes LG OLED evo AI stand apart?

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 on top of a motherboard, emitting green bolts of light. An image of showing Brightness Booster with a side face of a white leopard. A side view of the Ultra slim and LG Soundbar-ready as they are placed flat against the wall in a modern living space. An image of the OLED TV with the OLED Care menu is selected in the support menu that is up on the screen.
alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7

Only α makes OLED as vivid as this

The alpha 9 AI Processor Gen7 chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

Learn More
The alpha 9 AI Processor 4K Gen7 barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up green, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.
1.5x

Faster AI Performance

4.5x

Improved Graphics

2.2x

Processing Speeds

*Comparison is based on a conventional TV with alpha 5 AI Processor. 

**Screen images simulated. 

Intelligence that refines the OLED experience

An LG OLED in a modern living space showing a musical performance on screen. Blue circular waves depicting personalization surround the TV and space. An image of a woman with piercing blue eyes and a burnt orange top in a dark space. Red lines depicting AI refinements cover part of her face, which is bright and detailed, while the rest of the image looks dull. An image of an LG OLED TV as sound bubbles and waves emit from the screen and fill the space.
AI Customisation

Syncs with how you watch

 

 

 

A gallery featuring 6 images of hot air balloons in the sky with differing contrast, brightness, color, etc. Two images are selected. Next, a gallery featuring 6 images of people blowing bubbles appears. 2 more are selected. A black screen appears with a pink and purple loading icon. An image of a mystical landscape appears, and refinements appear gradually from left to right, revealing the ideal imagery.

Speaker details

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, thanks to the built-in Wireless Receiver. 

*Screen images simulated.

**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

