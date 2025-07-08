Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55 inch LG OLED evo G45 & US70TR LG Soundbar
UK EU
Key Features

  • Free wall mount bracket included with this TV. Wall mount installation service available for this TV at additional cost. Terms apply.
  • Clearer sound and picture with refinements by the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K.
  • Brighter visuals by Brightness Booster Max.
  • One Wall Design that merges seamlessly against the wall with a zero gap mount.
  • 4 years of upgrades guaranteed over 5 years with webOS Re:New Program.
  • Partial return not available.
More
Products in this Bundle: 0
Front view of LG OLED evo OLED55G45LW TV

OLED55G45LW

55 inch LG OLED evo AI G4 4K Smart TV 2024 - Wall mount version
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar US70TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US70TR

5.1.1 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and Rear Speakers US70TR

TV details

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 11 AI Processor

11 years of expertise packed into one chipset

The only chipset dedicated to OLED redefines the experience through deep learning, graphics, and speed.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Brightness, now 150% brighter

An improved Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture turn up the brightness by 150%¹.

*150% brightness enhancement covers 3% of the screen, and applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 97” G4 is not included. 

**70% brighter applies to 55/65/77/83” G4. 

***Brightness differs by series and size.

****Screen images simulated.

Zero Gap

An iconic design in sight and sound

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

One Wall Design

Seamless design shows virtually zero gap

A side view of the LG OLED G4 displaying an elegant abstract artwork and LG Soundbar flat against the wall in a modern living space.

Clean looks at one with
the wall

Merges elegantly against your wall with no gap³.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Soundbar details

Enchanting soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG QNED TV against the wall with the QNED Matching Bracket in a grey and wooden living space in angled perspective, displaying a man playing a guitar in front of the ocean. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated.

2ch Rear Speakers

Rear speakers embrace wireless freedom

Install the Rear Speakers anywhere in your space without worrying about wires, thanks to the built-in Wireless Receiver. 

*Screen images simulated.

**Rear speakers are connected via wired cables.

LG Soundbar, LG TV, and a subwoofer are placed in a modern city apartment. LG Soundbar is emitting soundwaves made of white droplets filling the room and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. As a whole, they are creating a dome effect across the room.

*Smart up-mixing algorithm applies the sound for each channel in AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game, and Sports Modes.

**The multi-channel audio experience operates via a smart up-mixing algorithm. This algorithm does not apply to Standard Mode or Music Modes. Bass Blast doesn't use the smart up-mixing algorithm but copies 2ch information and outputs it to all channels. 

***Screen images simulated.

Key Spec

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Audio Output

60W

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 27.2

TV Weight without Stand

17.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Up to 4 views)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2028

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 27.2

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 172

Packaging Weight (kg)

28.2

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 787 x 263

TV Stand (WxD)

485 x 263

TV Weight without Stand

17.9

TV Weight with Stand

23.2

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096019993

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED55G45LW)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED55G45LW)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED55G45LW)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED55G45LW)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55G45LW)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

950 x 63 x 115 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

3.0 kg

Rear Speaker (x2)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

15.4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806098762149

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(US70TR)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(US70TR)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US70TR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

