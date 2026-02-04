We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 TV + 32 inch UltraFine Monitor Bundle
OLED55G54LW.32UR550
()
Key Features
- TV - 4K picture quality, AI upscaled visual, and surround sound from the alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2
- TV - True black levels in every pixel create stunning contrast, depth, and detail
- TV - 100% Colour Fidelity for accurate lifelike colours. 100% Colour Volume for richer hues
- Monitor - 32-inch UltraFine 4K (3840x2160) with HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
- Monitor - Stereo Speaker with Waves MaxxAudio®
- Partial return is not available
TV Details
*Omdia. 12 years of Number 1 regarding most sold units 2013-2024. This result is not an endorsement of LGE or its products. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
Our most brilliant alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 for the best viewing experience
alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate
The alpha 11 Al Processor Gen2's new Light Boosting Algorithm and Light Control Architecture deliver up to three times brighter visuals.
*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
*Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.
Perfect Black & Colour whether it's bright or dark, only with LG OLED TV
Perfect Black is UL-verified and delivers true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. Also has earned UL eyesafe verification for a more comfortable watching experience by reducing blue light emissions.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL and Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
*Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*LG OLED TV displays have been certified as Circadian Performance Factor by eyesafe®
*Screen images simulated for illustrative purposes.
Perfect Colour
100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity certified. Enjoy accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.
*'Reflection Free' applies to OLED M5 83/77/65 inches & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inches.
*'100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
*The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Colour Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 colour patterns.
*The reflectance of the display is defined as the Specular Component Included (SCI) value at 550nm, independently tested by Intertek.
*LG OLED Display is measured to be under 1% as a reflection free display by Intertek.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
*LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.
AI Picture Pro brings every pixel to life
AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer, and OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping analyze each pixel to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
FAQ
[G5 vs. G4] What is the difference between the LG OLED evo G5 TV series and the previous series(G4)?
Key upgrades of G5 vs. G4:
Here are the key standout improvements of G5 compared to the previous series:
1. Picture Quality :
The G5 introduces an upgrade from the Alpha 11 AI Processor to the new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2. Our most brilliant processor enables the TV to perceive objects with pixel level precision, enhancing picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
The G5 is UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast whether it's bright or dark around you. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, the G5 delivers accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.1 2
2. Sound quality :
The newly enhanced AI Object Remastering extracts voices, music and audio SFX to optimize for clarity, delivering the best sound expereince possible. 3
3. Gaming :
Validated for both G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync, the G5 delivers excellent VRR performance for smooth, tear-free gameplay. With support for up to 165Hz VRR, a 0.1ms response time, and ClearMR 10000 certification, it ensures ultra-smooth motion and ultra-low latency. 4 5
4. webOS for AI:
Upgraded to webOS 25, the G5 offers a smarter, more intuitive TV experience. LG AI learns your viewing preferences, understands your lifestyle, and optimises every aspect of your TV experience to create the most ideal, personalised entertainment experience, just for you.
The newly designed AI Magic Remote completes the AI experience, no extra device needed! With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, simply point and click to use it like an air mouse or speak for voice commands. ⁶
Key AI Features:
1) AI Voice ID : LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.⁷
2) AI Picture & Sound Wizard : Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you. Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences. Every sound element is refined with AI-balanced audio.
3) AI Chatbot :Interact with the AI Chatbot through your AI Magic Remote and address all concerns from configuring settings to troubleshooting. ⁸
4) AI Search :Ask your TV anything. Built-in AI recognizes your voice and swiftly provides personalized recommendations to your requests. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot. 9
5) AI Concierge :One short press on the AI button on your remote opens up your AI Concierge which provides customized keywords and recommendations based on your search and history.10
1LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
2LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
2100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek.
2100% Colour Fidelity' and '100% Colour Volume to DCI-P3' applies to 2025 OLED TVs.
2The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.
3Must be activated through the Soundbar Mode menu.
Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
497 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz
5clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch).
⁶AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
Some features may require an internet connection.
AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
⁷ Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.
⁸AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.
The US and Korea use the LLM Model.
Internet connection required.
9Internet connection required.
AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.
It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service.
10Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
Menus displayed may be different upon release.
Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
What are the differences between the LG OLED G5 and C5?
Both LG OLED G5 and C5 are UL-verified for Perfect Black and Perfect Colour, delivering true black levels that enhance perceived brightness and contrast. With 100% Color Fidelity and 100% Color Volume certifications applied to LG’s 2025 OLED TVs, they deliver accurate, vibrant colours on a reflection-free screen even in sunlight or dark environments.¹ ²
The Key Differences: G5 vs C5
1. Picture quality powered by processor:
G5: Our most brilliant α11 AI Processor Gen2 upscales visuals to 4K quality with stunning colour and brightness. AI engines perceive objects with pixel-level precision to enhance picture quality for the best viewing experience possible.
C5: α9 AI Processor Gen8 analyzes and upscales every frame in detail. By recognizing faces, it delivers enhanced facial expressions and depth.
2. Brightness3
G5: The α11 AI Processor Gen2, the Light boosting algorithm, and new light emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver up to 3X brighter visuals with Brightness Booster Ultimate than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo).4
C5: The α9 AI Processor Gen8 and new light boosting algorithm deliver 30% brighter than LG standard OLED TV (non-evo)5
3. Gaming
Both the G5 and C5 deliver peak gaming experience with G-SYNC compatibility, 0.1ms Pixel Response Time, AMD FreeSync Premium, ultra-low latency or motion blur.6
However, the G5 supports up to 165Hz and is ClearMR 10000 certified, while the C5 supports up to 144Hz and is ClearMR 9000 certified.6
4. Design7
C5: The Ultra Slim Design redefines a modern look and makes viewing more immersive.
G5: The One Wall Design ensures when you mount your TV to the wall, its narrow bezels and seamless design ensure that there is no gap.8 9 10
¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).
Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.
¹LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.
²100% Color Volume is defined as the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as verified independently by Intertek..
²The LG OLED Display is certified by Intertek for 100% Color Fidelity, measured according to the CIE DE2000 standard with 125 color patterns.
³Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region.
4G5: Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by internal measurements.
5C5: Compared to B5 (non-evo) with measurement at 3% window. Excluding OLED evo C5 48” & 42”.
6HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
6Support for HGiG may vary by country.
6144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.
clearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display.
83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz. And it runs up to 144 Hz on Dolby Vision inputs.
97 inch supports 120Hz, and 48 inch supports 144Hz.
48 inches of OLED G5 only has ClearMR 9000 certification.
7Bezel size differs by series and size.
897/83/77/65/55 inches of OLED G5 features One Wall Design.
9Wall-mount bracket not supplied with G5 stand variant, bracket available to purchase separately.
10Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.
How to install a LG OLED G5 TV on the wall?
For secure and seamless wall installation of your LG OLED evo G5 TV, follow these guidelines:
Compatible Wall Mount Brackets & VESA Sizes1:
∙ 97” model: WB22E97G or WB24GD (VESA 1586*(226×60) / 600×400)2
∙ 83” model: WB22EG or WB24GC (VESA 180×55 / 400×400)
∙ 77” model: WB22EG or WB24GC (VESA 180×55 / 300×300)
∙ 65” model: WB22EG or WB24GC (VESA 180×55 / 300×300)
∙ 55” model: WB22EG or OLW480 (VESA 180×55 / 300×200)
∙ 48” model: OLW480 (VESA 300×200)
Installation Steps:
1. Ensure the wall has sufficient strength and load-bearing capacity for your TV and bracket.3
2. Mark and drill holes according to the VESA pattern and instructions provided in the Quick Setup Guide and Owner’s Manual.
3. Attach the bracket securely to the wall using appropriate anchors and screws.
4. Connect all required cables before mounting the TV for easier access.
5. Carefully mount the TV onto the bracket, ensuring a flush fit and zero gap with the wall.
Professional installation is strongly recommended by LG to ensure safety, optimal alignment, and to protect your TV—especially for larger screen sizes.
Dedicated G5 Stand (Optional):
If you prefer tabletop placement, dedicated G5 stands (SA-G5SN55, SA-G5SN65, ST-G4WR8377, SQ-G2DT97) can be purchased separately for each size.4 (Except 48")
Note:
LG provides clearly illustrated, multilingual installation guides with the product and online. Always refer to the correct guide for your TV model and screen size.5
1Please check the exact VESA pattern and compatible bracket for your specific model and screen size. Wall-mount bracket and included accessories may vary by model and region. Please check your product package and local LG website for details. If the bracket is not included in your package, ensure that you use a compatible bracket with the exact VESA pattern for your specific model and screen size.
2For 97” models, special VESA dimensions (1586*(226×60) / 600×400) may apply. Please check the exact VESA pattern and compatible bracket for your specific model and screen size.
3The strength and suitability of the installation wall and anchors are the responsibility of the customer. LG is not liable for damage or injury caused by improper installation or insufficient wall strength.
4Stand and wall-mount bracket may not be included by default in all regions. Optional accessories are available for separate purchase depending on your location and model.
5Installation procedures and supported accessories may differ depending on your country, TV size, and model year. Always follow the instructions in the official LG Owner’s Manual and Quick Setup Guide for your specific product.
What size is the LG OLED evo G5 TV?
The LG OLED evo G5 TV is available in the following screen sizes in Europe:
97", 83", 77", 65", 55" and 48".
The One-Wall Design applies to all sizes from 97” down to 55”1.
1Product lineup and availability may vary by country or region. Please refer to your local LG website for the latest information.
What is the LG OLED evo TV screen protection, and how can it work?
LG OLED evo TVs are equipped with screen protection features to help prevent image retention and reduce the risk of burn-in. The key technology is Pixel Cleaning, which refreshes the OLED pixels to maintain optimal picture quality and panel longevity.
∙ Automatic Operation: Pixel Cleaning runs automatically after a certain period of accumulated usage, usually when the TV is turned off but remains plugged in.1
∙ Manual Operation: You can also manually start Pixel Cleaning at any time by navigating to:
[Settings] → [General] → [OLED Care] → [OLED Panel Care] → [Pixel Cleaning] on your TV’s menu.
These features help keep your OLED panel in the best condition for long-term use.
1Pixel Cleaning reduces, but does not eliminate, the risk of permanent image retention (“burn-in”). For best results, avoid displaying static images for extended periods. Always leave the TV plugged in after turning it off to allow automatic Pixel Cleaning to complete.
How many HDMI ports does the LG OLED evo G5 TV have and what features do they support?
The LG OLED evo G5 TV is equipped with four HDMI 2.1 ports. These ports support a full range of advanced features for gaming and connectivity:
∙ Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144Hz (48"), 165Hz (83", 77", 65", 55"), up to 120Hz (97"),1
∙ G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility
∙ Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for optimized gaming responsiveness
∙ Quick Media Switching (QMS) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT)
∙ Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) on HDMI 2 for high-quality audio transmission
∙ HGiG for HDR gaming
Alle vier HDMI-Anschlüsse bieten die volle HDMI 2.1-Bandbreite (48 Gbps) – so kannst du aktuelle Spielkonsolen, PCs und Home-Entertainment-Geräte gleichzeitig verbinden.
1Maximum VRR depends on model: 83"/77"/65"/55" support up to 165Hz, 48" support up to 144Hz, 97" supports up to 120Hz. Please refer to your local LG website for full model specifications.
Monitor Details
Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colours with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UltraFine 4K HDR monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Features focused on the gaming
Immersive gaming
32UR550K not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabiliser for a realistic gaming experience.
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enjoy 4K and HDR contents
Visual splendour
Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide colour range on the LG UltraFine 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 colour space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
- 55 inch LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 - Wall mount version
- 32" LG UltraFine Monitor, 4K Display, HDR10, Black Stabiliser, Stereo Speaker, Black
Key Spec
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K OLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
AUDIO - Speaker System
4.2 channel
AUDIO - Audio Output
60W
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 703 x 27.2
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
16.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K OLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
Picture Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
Motion
OLED Motion
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 165Hz)
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
Response Time
Less than 0.1ms
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
The security update is supported until
31/12/2029
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (AI Object Remastering)
Audio Output
60W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
4.2 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 port))
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x3 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 703 x 27.2
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1360 x 810 x 172
Packaging Weight (kg)
27.1
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1222 x 742/787 x 263
TV Stand (WxD)
485 x 263
TV Weight without Stand
16.8
TV Weight with Stand
22.1
VESA Mounting (WxH)
300 x 200
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
Key Spec
Display - Size [Inch]
31.5
Display - Resolution
3840 x 2160
Display - Panel Type
VA
Display - Aspect Ratio
16:9
Display - Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Display - Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Display - Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
Mechanical - Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
Product name
UHD
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
Size [Inch]
31.5
Size [cm]
80
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Panel Type
VA
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
Colour Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
HDR 10
YES
HDR Effect
YES
Flicker Safe
YES
Reader Mode
YES
Color Weakness
YES
Super Resolution+
YES
Black Stabilizer
YES
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
Dual Controller
YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI
YES(2ea)
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
DP Version
1.4
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
Speaker
5W x 2
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
Type
External Power(Adapter)
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
DC Output
48W (19V 2.53A)
MECHANICAL
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x597.1x239.3(↑)
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821x226X507
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.0
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12
ACCESSORY
Adapter
YES
Power Cord
YES
HDMI
YES
HDMI (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find a Store Near You
Purchase this bundle and receive the free monitor worth £329. While stock lasts.
Recommended Product