  • Bundle: Buy this TV and get a free matching soundbar and 3 months Apple TV+ subscription

  • 5-year extended warranty T&Cs apply.

  • Free delivery

OLED65B46LA.S75Q

LG B4 OLED 65'' TV & S75Q Soundbar

77" LG OLED B46 and S75Q LG Soundbar
Products in this Bundle2

OLED65B46LA

65 inch LG OLED B4 4K Smart TV 2024
UK EU
'front view with rear speaker

S75Q

LG S75Q Soundbar

TV details

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

A masterpiece perfected by time-honed expertise

Years of commitment to innovation can't be imitated overnight. The world-leading OLED's uniquely tailored alpha chipset elevates the viewing experience to new heights.

*Screen images simulated.

alpha 8 AI Processor

Definitive intelligence at its core

The alpha 8 AI Processor chip redefines OLED with refinements that add transformative yet lifelike detail.

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple and blue fireworks.

webOS 24

Make your TV experience yours

Experience TV that's made for you with My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, and Quick Cards.

 

An image shows the webOS 24 home screen with Home Office, Game, Music, Home Hub, and Sports Categories. The bottom of the screen shows personalized recommendations under "Top picks for you."

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.

**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language. 

***Applied to OLED/QNED/Nanocell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.

****A total of 4 upgrades will be provided in the 5 year period, and the schedule may vary depending on the region or country.

*****Screen images simulated.

An image of LG OLED C4 facing 45 degrees to the left displaying a beautiful sunset with a boat on a lake, as TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket in a minimalist living space.

Ultra Slim Design

Elegance in simplicity

An angled view of the bottom corner of LG OLED C4 showing an absrtact artwork of a forest on the screen. The TV is attached to an LG Soundbar via the Synergy bracket and has an abstract artwork of a forest on screen. An image of LG OLED C4 and an LG Soundbar in a clean living space flat against the wall with an orchestral performance playing on screen.

Experience the ultra-slim sensation

A minimalist design with narrow bezels ensures a clean presence for sleek elegance and your full focus.

*Bezel size differs by series and size.

Dolby Atmos

Enticing soundscapes surround you

Hear action surround you with Dolby Atmos's unparalleled clarity, intricate detail, and spatial depth.

An image of a cozy, dimly lit living space. A scene is being shown on TV where a couple is using an umbrella, and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby atoms logo in the bottom left corner.

*Screen images simulated.

An image of the LG OLED Care+ and 5 Year Panel Warranty logo against a black backdrop.

OLED Care+

Peace of mind prevails

Backed by a 5-year panel warranty² and OLED Care.

Soundbar details

Triple Level Spatial Sound Creates a Virtual Sound Dome

LG Soundbar S75Q pushes the boundary of the entertainment experience. Your soundbar presents Triple Level Spatial Sound— a more immersive and accurate sound experience. By using an HRTF(Head Related Transfer Function) related 3D engine, your soundbar creates a virtual middle layer. It means that the sound layers realize sophisticated surround sound that you would only experience in theater.

 

High-Resolution Audio as It Was Meant to Be Heard

High Resolution Audio delivers 96kHz sampling rates and 24bit depth, for more accurate sound and a more enjoyable listening experience. Enjoy music the way the artists truly intended with High-Resolution Audio for crystal clear precision.

Full image of LG Sound bar right side with LG logo on the bottom right corner of a product.

LG sound bar S65Q and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a black and white image.

Best Match with LG TVs

Connect an LG Soundbar with LG TV
for the most immersive audio experience.

Meridian Audio Technology

Partnering up to Advance Sound

LG’s partnership with Meridian Audio, a leader in high-resolution audio, is synonymous with solutions that have elevated music and movie enjoyment to the next level. Experience the ultimate sound performance with LG Soundbars.

Close-up of LG Sound Bar left side with Meridian logo shown on bottom left corner on a product.

Prestigious British Audio Experts, Meridian

Meridian are committed to delivering the best possible listening experience in any environment.Through expertise in psychoacoustics, the science of how we hear and perceive sound, Meridian understands what is most important to the human ear. Meridian DSP technologies and bespoke sound tuning are applied to ensure whatever you are listening to, and wherever you are listening, the most accurate and authentic sound performance is achieved.

Collage. Clockwise from top-left: a microphone on stand with spotlight, a close up of meridian, a black Meridian speaker, and Meridian R&D desk.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise

Meridian's rigorous and research-led philosophy has maintained their position on the limits of what's possible in sound. As the Pioneer of High Resolution Audio and the Master of Digital Signal Processing (DSP), Meridian has played an integral role in the development and adoption of pioneering technologies.

Meridian’s Leading Technologies and Expertise2

Digital Signal Processing

DSP allows absolute control over the audio signal, enabling the design of advanced technologies and sound tuning to enhance sound performance in any environment.
Digital Signal Processing3

Sound Engineered for What You Enjoy

With AI Sound Pro, LG Soundbar’s intelligent algorithm analyses your content to deliver optimal sound whether you’re watching movies, catching up on the news, or listening to music.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, APS(Auto Power Save), Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Amazon Alexa

Yes (Built-in)

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1449 x 832 x 45.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 950 x 172

Packaging Weight (kg)

24.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1449 x 896 x 235

TV Stand (WxD)

1057 x 235

TV Weight without Stand

17.1

TV Weight with Stand

17.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806084673909

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED65B46LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED65B46LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED65B46LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED65B46LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED65B46LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

380 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

WEIGHT

Main

3.79 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Gross Weight

13.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

890 x 65 x 119 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1.2

Output Power

380 W

Number of Speakers

8 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

38 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

4.2

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(S75Q)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

