Our Picks for You 

86 - 98 inch LG OLED TVs

For over a decade, LG OLED TVs have defined industry-leading innovation. As pioneers in OLED innovation, LG continues to push the boundaries with Brightness Booster Ultimate technology and the alpha 11 processor that deliver Perfect Black, brilliant contrast, and flawless detail.

 

Whether you choose a 4K or 8K OLED model, you’ll enjoy 100% Colour Volume and 100% Colour Fidelity, ensuring exceptional color accuracy in every scene. Powered by the ever-evolving OLED-dedicated AI processors, visuals and audio are intelligently optimised to suit your space and content.

 

With AI Sound Pro, your TV adjusts audio in real time—whether you're watching high-octane action or quiet dialogue. The webOS smart platform puts your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube at your fingertips, while Multi-View lets you watch, browse, or game all at once.

 

From gaming-ready features to cinematic immersion, LG OLED TVs combine refined style, ultra-thin profiles, and vibrant performance. Discover sizes and styles that suit your lifestyle—including OLED evo models and Smart TV options.

 

Shop the collection of OLED TVs today!

 

Still early in your TV shopping journey? Read up on the differences between OLED and QNED and OLED and Mini LED TVs to ensure you're choosing the best TV for your needs and budget.

 

 

 

 

FAQ

Q.

What is OLED TV?

A.

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs feature self-lighting pixels that turn on and off individually, delivering true blacks, "infinite contrast", vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles, especially in dark scenes.

Q.

How OLED TV works?

A.

OLED TVs use self-emitting pixels made of organic compounds that light up when an electric current passes through them. Each pixel turns on or off independently, enabling true blacks, high contrast, and vibrant  colours without the need for a backlight. This technology allows for thinner, more flexible screens, delivering exceptional picture quality and wide viewing angles.

Q.

Is OLED TV worth it?

A.

OLED TVs are worth it for those who prioritise exceptional picture quality, true blacks, vibrant colours, and sleek design. They offer wide viewing angles and fast response times, making them ideal for movies, gaming, and sports. If premium visuals and an immersive experience matter most, an OLED TV is certainly worth it. 

 

Did you know? LG OLED’s Perfect Black* and Perfect Colour** technology ensure stunning contrast and colour accuracy in any lighting condition. After all, an LG OLED delivers true black levels, enhancing perceived brightness and contrast compared to a Non Perfect Black display.

 

For 12 consecutives years, LG OLED has been the world’s No.1, driving unstoppable advancement by successfully productising differentiated form factors and introducing groundbreaking technological innovations never seen before.

 

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

 

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

**LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

Q.

What are the advantages of OLED TVs?

A.

Here are the advantages of OLED TVs:

 

Unmatched Picture Quality:

Self-lighting pixels turn off completely to deliver true black levels.

 

High Contrast:

The combination of deep blacks and vibrant colours creates exceptional contrast.

 

Slim Design:

Ultra-thin and lightweight, offering a sleek, modern look.

 

Wide Viewing Angles:

Maintains picture quality from virtually any angle.

 

Fast Response Time:

Smooth motion—ideal for sports and gaming.

Q.

Which is the best LG OLED TV?

A.

The LG OLED evo G5 stands as the ultimate choice, offering stunning picture quality and remarkable colour accuracy. Its Perfect Black* levels enhance brightness and contrast, ensuring an immersive experience in any lighting condition. Powered by the OLED evo G5 Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 Picture Pro, it meticulously analyzes and optimises 8.3 million pixels in real-time, bringing out fine details and lifelike depth for an unparalleled viewing experience. With Brightness Booster Ultimate, its advanced light-emitting structure and lighting control architecture deliver visuals up to three times brighter.**

 

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

 

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

**Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region. Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements..

 

Q.

Are OLED TV good for gaming?

A.

Of course! All LG OLED products are compatible with G-SYNC and FreeSync for excellent VRR performance, providing flawless pictures without tearing or stuttering. They also come equipped with advanced features such as ALLM, QFT, and QMS. Additionally, ClearMR, certified by VESA, ensures clear and vivid images with minimal blur.*

 

*ClearMR varies by model, and the 97-inch model is not supported. ClearMR 10000 grade certified for 83/77/65/55G5. ClearMR 9000 for OLED 83/77/65M5, 48G5, and C5.

Q.

OLED vs QNED : which is the best LG TV for me?

A.

When choosing between LG OLED and QNED, it depends on your viewing environment and priorities.

 

LG OLED evo achieved world's No.1 for 12 consecutive years, by successfully  productising differentiated form factor and technological innovations, it offers Perfect black*  and Perfect Colour**, ensuring stunning picture quality anytime, anywhere—whether you're watching movies at night or sports games during the day. 

 

On the other hand, LG QNED evo, the high-end line-up of LG’s premium LCD TV brand, is not only 100% Colour Volume certified***, but is also equipped with MiniLEDs that are precisely controlled by the new Alpha AI Processor, offering vivid, lifelike pictures for an exceptional viewing experience

 

Learn more about the differences between OLED vs QNED in our guide.

 

*LG OLED Display is verified by UL for perfect black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, based on typical indoor lighting environment (200 lux to 500 lux).

 

Actual performance may vary depending on the ambient lighting and viewing environment.

 

**LG OLED Display is verified by UL for Perfect Colour measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards.

 

***Dynamic QNED Colour/Colour Pro utilises LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

 

Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. Tested independently in accordance with Intertek Test Specification, to DCI-P3 colour space with a D65 white point.

