LG OLED evo C3 48 inch 4K Smart TV & LG USE6S Soundbar
Award
TechRadar (03/2023)
LG OLED 65C3
"LG has delivered another winner with the C3.."
Award
What Hi-Fi? (05/2023)
LG OLED 65C3
"The image is refined, subtle and detailed...”
Award
What Hi-Fi? (06/2023)
LG OLED 42C3
"...the best 42-inch TV we’ve tested..."
TV Details
*Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2022. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party’s own risk. Visit https://www.omdia.com/ for more details.
LG OLED evo.
The Trailblazer of a Definitive Decade.
What makes LG OLED evo the pinnacle of the world's No.1 OLED brand? Iconic firsts with alluring form factors that challenge your imagination. A brighter, bolder picture² ³ ⁴ so lifelike, you feel like you're in the scene. Spectacular sound⁵ that amplifies the realism of anything you watch. And advanced technology¹ that's constantly evolving and refining how you experience TV.
An image presenting the key features of the LG OLED evo C3 against a black background with a pink and purple firework display. The pink reflection from the firework display on the ground shows the words "OLED evo." Within the picture, an image depicting the α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6 shows the chip standing before a picture of a lake scene being remastered with the processing technology. An image presenting Brightness Booster Max shows a bird's bright feathers. An image presenting the SC9 Soundbar shows the LG OLED evo C3 and SC9 Soundbar neatly on the wall with a music concert playing on the TV. An image presenting AI Sound Pro shows a rock show playing on the TV with music bubbles depicting soundwaves filling the living space.
*Screen images simulated.
**Brightness differs by series and size.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
A Harmony of Spectacular Sights and Sounds with a 10-Year Legacy
*Screen images simulated.
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
***Video shows TV connected to LG USC9S soundbar - bracket connection not applicable to 42/48/83" C3 models.
A Decade of Evolution at Its Core
Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.
HDR Expression Enhancer
HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.
*Screen images simulated.
Soundbar Details
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.
**Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*Compatible TVs : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.
**This feature support Sound Bar's status check and change settings via TV on-screen, Volume level matching (40- 100), Sound Bar Mode Control.
***Please note that service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for the update.
*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ is available in CINEMA / AI Sound Pro Mode of Sound Bar.
**The mid-layer is created using Sound Bar’s speaker channel. The sound of the front and front-top speakers are synthesized to build a sound field.
***If there is no rear speaker, the rear field cannot be created.
-
LG OLED evo C3 48 inch 4K Smart TV 2023
-
LG USE6S Soundbar
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1071x618x46.9
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.9
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
OLED Colour
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
The security update is supported until
-
31/12/2027
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.2 channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
x1
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
-
x1
-
HDMI Input
-
x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)
-
CI Slot
-
x1
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x3 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1071x618x46.9
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1373x735x162
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
20.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1071x675x230
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
470x230
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
14.9
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
16.8
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300x200
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806087961096
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster Cable
-
Yes
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (TV Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
-
Yes (AA x 2)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
3.0
-
Output Power
-
100 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
800 x 63 x 131 mm
All Spec
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
MQA
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.0
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
800 x 63 x 131 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
3.5 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
5.9 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806091941145
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
3.0
-
Output Power
-
100 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
35 W
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
