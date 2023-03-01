About Cookies on This Site

LG G3 OLED 77" TV & GX Soundbar
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG G3 OLED 77" TV & GX Soundbar

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
OLED77G36LA.GX

LG G3 OLED 77" TV & GX Soundbar

(3)
Award

Award

T3 Awards 2023

LG OLED G3

“2023's clear category winner”
T3

Award

T3 (04/2023)

"TVs don't come better than the LG G3."
Which?

Award

What Hi-Fi? (03/2023)

“Brighter, more vibrant in most light…”
Award

Award

AVForums

LG OLED 55G3

it’s a Best in Class
2 Products in this Bundle
Front view with LG OLED evo, 10 Years World No.1 OLED Emblem, and 5-Year Panel Warranty logo on screen

OLED77G36LA

LG OLED evo G3 77 inch 4K Smart TV 2023

GX

LG GX Soundbar

TV Details

A video shows the 10 Years World's No.1 OLED TV emblem appear gradually against a black backdrop with purple, pink, and orange fireworks

10 Years of LG OLED. A Decade at the Top.

10 Years of LG OLED. A Decade at the Top. Find out more

Behold the World-Leading Brilliance of
10 Year’s Innovation

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

A Decade of Evolution at Its Core

Enter the world of α-realism¹, refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Super Upscaling

The AI processing system uses AI Noise Reduction and AI Super Resolution to classify images and remove noise based on their category. Then, deep learning algorithms enhance faces and objects to make them look more defined, expressive, and multi-dimensional without appearing artificial.

An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro refines imagery through an enhancement process that emphasizes contrast in low-gradation areas, brightens mid-tone areas, and adds expressive detail to high-gradation areas.

 

A video showing an image of a person camping among mountains. A grid overlays the image to represent the different areas refined for brighter, more expressive imagery.

HDR Expression Enhancer

HDR Expression Enhancer applies individual tone mapping curves to the objects your eyes are naturally drawn to, making them stand out sharply and expressively.

 

A video of a pink flamingo standing in a lake. A grid overlay covers only the flamingo, making it stand out brightly and vividly against its muted surroundings.

*Screen images simulated.

Brightness Booster Max

Behold Even Brighter OLED

LG OLED's iconic self-lit pixels shine brighter² than before with the Light Boosting Algorithm, Light Control Architecture, and other refinements driven by α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

*70% brighter applies to 55/65/75 G3.
**Brightness differs by series and size.

An image of the Northern Lights is displayed on an LG OLED TV. The top corner of the TV is shown against a black background, where a sky-like gradiation continues. The 5-year panel warranty logo is also displayed on the TV screen.

5-Year Panel Warranty

Confidence in a
Decade of
Craftsmanship

LG OLED's premium craftsmanship mastered over a decade allows us to offer you a generous 5-year panel warranty³.

Confidence in a <Br>Decade of <Br> Craftsmanship Find out More

Soundbar details

LG GX Soundbar

The Perfect Match

With premium and flush wall-mounted design, the LG Soundbar GX is designed to perfectly complement the LG OLED GX TV providing a three-dimensional and immersive sound experience.

The wall-mounted LG Soundbar and LG TV are shown from three angles. Various colours of paint are shown on the TV screen.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos

Hear the Difference with Immersive 3D Sound

The LG Soundbar GX meets Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to transform your home into a cinema, for the most immersive viewing of all your favourite movies.

The TV and LG Soundbar are wall-mounted with a sub-woofer below and to the right. The TV shows a sunset at sea.

Take Sound to Greater Heights

Dolby Atmos takes surround sound to a higher level with a third overhead dimension. By tracking audio objects moving within a scene, the new LG Soundbars delivers aerial sounds from all directions, up and down, right and left for to simulate the cinematic audio experience.
A video preview showing how Dolby technology delivers dimensional sound.
3.1 channels & Rear Speaker Ready

Fill the Room with the Ultimate Cinematic Surround Sound

The LG Soundbar GX has 3.1 channels of output, and can also connect to the LG Rear Speaker Kit to make it a 5.1 ch system - so you can always watch your favourite movies with the most immersive sound.
Soundbar Stand​

Change to Suit Your Situation​

LG Soundbar GX can stand or be wall-mounted depending on your interior, so you can complete your setup to suit your preference and needs.

A TV is mounted on light gray wall. LG Soundbar is below it on a white cabinet. The TV shows a beach.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

OLED Colour

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on all ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x3 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Grey Scale

Yes

Invert Colours

Yes

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087073928

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD mm)

1712x982x24.8

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

1879x1130x228

Packaging Weight (kg)

48.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)

1712x1039x321

TV Stand (WxD mm)

501x321

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

36.8

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

42.8

VESA Mounting (WxH mm)

300x300

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(OLED77G36LA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(OLED77G36LA)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(OLED77G36LA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(OLED77G36LA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (OLED77G36LA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(OLED77G36LA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

420 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

All Spec

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

30 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (subwoofer)

33 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Movie

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

WEIGHT

Main

4.1 kg

Subwoofer

5.8 kg

Gross Weight

15.3 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Stand Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

1446.0 x 150.0 x 32.5 mm

Subwoofer

180 x 394 x 290 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

420 W

Number of Speakers

8 EA

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

4

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Optical

1

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(GX)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

OLED77G36LA.GX

LG G3 OLED 77" TV & GX Soundbar

UK EU
Product Information Sheet