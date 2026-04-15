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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle

UKEU
TV
UKEU
TV

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle

75QNED87B6A.US40TR
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle 75QNED87B6A.US40TR
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle 75QNED87B6A.US40TR
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle

Key Features

  • TV - Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
  • TV - LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
  • TV - Mini LED with Precision Dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • Soundbar - Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Soundbar - Immersive 4.1ch surround sound
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026

75QNED87B6A

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar S40TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US40TR

4.1 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers US40TR

TV Details

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced colour vibrancy certified for 100% colour Volume.

Dynamic QNED Colour Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalisation, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalisation

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and colour to every scene?

LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED colour Pro, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid colour and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.

Ultra Big TV

Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colours and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.

*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

Dynamic QNED colour Pro

LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology delivers 100% colour Volume on your TV

View more dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour Pro.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED colour Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicoloured, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide colour range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

*QNED evo features a wider colour gamut as compared to QNED.

See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming

Mini LED meets Precision Dimming brings out clarity with better contrast and detail

Mini LEDs and advanced dimming zones work together to control light, improving picture contrast, detail, and clarity.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Three branches of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated. 

LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features. 

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.

*Screen images simulated. 

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only. 

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.

*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

32.8

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

Picture Processor

Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

9 modes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

AI HDR Remastering

Yes

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Brightness Control

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

Motion Booster

Motion Booster 288

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 26

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

AI Magic Remote

Built-In

AI Voice ID

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Home Hub

Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

LG Shield

Yes

Multi View

Yes

My Page

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2030

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

AI Sound

Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

CI Slot

1ea

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 965 x 30.9

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1820 x 1205 x 228

Packaging Weight (kg)

51.9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1677 x 1042/994 x 370

TV Stand (WxD)

380 x 370

TV Weight without Stand

32.8

TV Weight with Stand

41.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096753286

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2 (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED87B6A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED87B6A)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75QNED87B6A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75QNED87B6A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED87B6A)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(75QNED87B6A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

4.1

General - Output Power

400 W

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096061381

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1

Output Power

400 W

Number of Speakers

5 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

22 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

35 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Game

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

WEIGHT

Main

1.65 kg

Rear Speaker (x2)

2.1 kg

Subwoofer

4.2 kg

Gross Weight

10.0 kg

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(US40TR)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(US40TR)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US40TR)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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