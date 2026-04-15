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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 TV & US40TR Soundbar Bundle
75QNED87B6A.US40TR
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Key Features
- TV - Immersive viewing experience on a Ultra Big TV
- TV - LG's unique wide colour gamut technology delivers incredibly rich colour palette with Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
- TV - Mini LED with Precision Dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- Soundbar - Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
- Soundbar - Immersive 4.1ch surround sound
- Partial return is not available
Products in this Bundle: 2
TV Details
Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?
Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV
Dynamic QNED Colour Pro
Mini LED with Precision Dimming
Award-winning Multi AI webOS
AI Hub for Personalisation
Secured by LG Shield
How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and colour to every scene?
LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED colour Pro, which is certified for 100% colour Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid colour and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.
Ultra Big TV
Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen
Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colours and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.
*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.
Dynamic QNED colour Pro
LG’s Nano-based colour gamut technology delivers 100% colour Volume on your TV
View more dynamic and vibrant colour in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s colour reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED colour Pro.
*QNED evo features a wider colour gamut as compared to QNED.
See the 100% colour Volume Certification of LG QNED evo
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Mini LED with Precision Dimming
Mini LED meets Precision Dimming brings out clarity with better contrast and detail
Mini LEDs and advanced dimming zones work together to control light, improving picture contrast, detail, and clarity.
*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.
Soundbar Details
Stunning soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
LG Soundbars complete the LG TV experience
WOW Interface
Simplicity is right at your fingertips
Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features.
LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen.
*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release. QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023 models.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
- 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026
- 4.1 channel LG Home Cinema Soundbar with Surround Sound and Rear Speakers US40TR
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 965 x 30.9
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
32.8
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color Pro (100% Color Volume certified)
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
Picture Processor
Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Picture Mode
9 modes
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
AI HDR Remastering
Yes
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Brightness Control
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QFT (Quick Frame Transport)
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
Motion Booster
Motion Booster 288
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 26
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
AI Magic Remote
Built-In
AI Voice ID
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Home Hub
Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
LG Shield
Yes
Multi View
Yes
My Page
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
The security update is supported until
31/12/2030
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
AI Sound
Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Audio Output
20W
Adaptive Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)
CI Slot
1ea
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 965 x 30.9
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1820 x 1205 x 228
Packaging Weight (kg)
51.9
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1677 x 1042/994 x 370
TV Stand (WxD)
380 x 370
TV Weight without Stand
32.8
TV Weight with Stand
41.0
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 300
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096753286
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
AI Magic Remote MR26GA / MR26GB (w/ Number Key, United Kingdom / Italy)
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2 (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2 (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
4.1
General - Output Power
400 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
All Spec
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806096061381
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
720 x 63 x 87 mm
Rear Speaker
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
GENERAL
Number of Channels
4.1
Output Power
400 W
Number of Speakers
5 EA
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
22 W
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
20 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
35 W
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Game
Yes
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
WEIGHT
Main
1.65 kg
Rear Speaker (x2)
2.1 kg
Subwoofer
4.2 kg
Gross Weight
10.0 kg
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
USB
1
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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