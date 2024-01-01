Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
50QNED816RE.SQC1

LG QNED81 50 inch 4K Smart UHD TV & LG SQC1 Soundbar

Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

50QNED816RE

LG QNED81 50 inch 4K Smart UHD TV 2023
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Eye level view

SQC1

LG SQC1 Soundbar

TV Details 

Quantum Dot Meets
NanoCell

The scene of the colour powder exploding is overlapped on the TV screen.

QNED Lit Up, Scaled Up

See Pure Colours Even Richer

Experience colour that's out of this world with QNED colour powered by Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology.
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

Take Charge of Quality

The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 delivers a truly powerful experience that's tailored to fit your preferences.

*QNED85/80 feature the α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
*QNED75 features the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is more attainable than ever with AI Picture Pro. Upgraded AI Super Upscaling uses AI technology to analyze and recover lost information from low-resolution content to ensure everything you watch is at its best.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Brightness Control

Automatically adjusts your screen's brightness to match the surrounding ambient lighting levels, ensuring optimal viewing in any setting.

A sunflower image is shown through the left and right split screen. The right image with AI Picture Pro activated appears brighter and clearer.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.

AI Sound Pro is activated and an image is shown as if rich sound fills the space with sound effects.

*QNED85/80 feature AI Picture Pro and AI Super Upscaling

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

*QNED75 features AI Brightness Control.

*QNED85/80/75 feature virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

*Images are simulated.

LG Soundbar

Perfectly Paired for Entertainment

LG Soundbars are specifically designed to work seamlessly with your LG TV, pairing up to deliver the perfect entertainment experience.

The perfectly paired is shown through a close-up shot of the matching TV and sound bar.

*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

WOW Interface

Diversified Settings

When connected to an LG TV, the soundbar switches modes automatically and accordingly. It also brings additional sound settings to be enjoyed via not just soundbar but even the TV it's connected to.

The interface to change settings is displayed on the TV screen.

*This feature is only supported on 2023 TV models. Support varies by model.
*Feature support varies by LG Soundbar model.

Soundbar Details 

LG sound bar SQC1 and LG TV are placed together in the living room. The TV is on, displaying a graphic image.

Compact and wireless
with big sound

In simplistic elegance, allow the Soundbar to perfectly complement its surroundings. Specifically designed to match and enhance your TV.
In the living room, LG TV is on the wall. LG Sound Bar SQC1 is placed below the TV. On the right side, there's a wireless subwoofer. Below the subwoofer, sound graphics are coming out, illustrating that it has a powerful bass.

Wireless Subwoofer,
superb bass without wires

Place the subwoofer where it looks and sounds the best without the worries of wires.

LG TV is on the wall, on the screen it shows 2 couples lying on the grass. In front of them, there is a lamp. LG Sound bar is below LG TV. Sound graphic is coming out from the front of the sound bar. Bluetooth logo is shown on the bottom left corner of image.

Bluetooth,
stream anything

Wirelessly stream music directly from your Smartphone or other compatible device for a seamless listening experience.

LG Sound Bar is on the white shelf. The Sound graphic coming out from the speaker. It shows USB, Optical icons.

Connected to your
entertainment

Feel free to connect to the device you wish with USB, Optical, Portable In and Bluetooth connectivity.
Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1123x652x29.7

TV Weight without Stand

13.0

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

100Hz Native

Wide Colour Gamut

QNED Colour

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalised Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2027

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

x1

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

x1

HDMI Input

x4 (supports 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 on 2 ports)

CI Slot

x1

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1123x652x29.7

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1215x810x172

Packaging Weight (kg)

20.1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1123x721x260

TV Stand (WxD)

500x260

TV Weight without Stand

13.0

TV Weight with Stand

16.8

VESA Mounting (WxH)

200x200

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806087086065

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(50QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(50QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(50QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(50QNED816RE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (50QNED816RE)
Key Spec

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

160 W

Main

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Subwoofer

185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm

All Spec

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806091902856

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

660 x 56 x 99 mm

Subwoofer

185.5 x 303.0 x 205.0 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1

Output Power

160 W

Number of Speakers

3 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

18 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

24 W

WEIGHT

Main

1.31 kg

Subwoofer

2.98 kg

Gross Weight

6.04 kg

SOUND EFFECT

Standard

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes / -

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

4.0

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes / -

Optical

1

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(SQC1)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(SQC1)
