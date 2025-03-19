Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4k Smart TV 2025
  5 year extended warranty on this TV. Terms apply.

  Bracket is not included. In order to receive the free TV wall-mount installation service please make sure the bracket of your choice is present at the time of installation.

55QNED85A6C

55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4k Smart TV 2025

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • High resolution on a range of Ultra Big screen sizes
More

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Every Colour Redefined for Immersive Viewing
on a Grand Scale

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

Picture Quality webOS 25 Design Sound Quality Epic Movies & Games

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

 

 

 

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

MiniLED powered by
alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2

MiniLED enhances clarity and provides contrast for your viewing pleasure.

A flower is depicted in full bloom. The screen splits in half to show a grid overlay above the left side of the flower and the right side of the flower is in vivid red, yellow, blue, and purple.

*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.

*Configuration of MiniLED lighting will vary by model. Image for illustration purposes only.


The next generation of LG AI TV

On an LG QNED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

Al Voice ID with My Profile syncs to you

LG AI Voice ID knows each user’s unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you turn it on and speak.

Personalized visual from 1.6 billion possibilities with AI Picture Wizard

Advanced algorithms learn your preferences by going through 1.6 billion image possibilities. Based on your selections, your TV creates a personalized picture just for you.

Personalized sound with AI Sound Wizard

Choose the audio you like from a selection of sound clips. From 40 million parameters, AI creates a tailored sound profile tuned to your preferences.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*Voice ID is available for LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games, and PPW.

Find answers instantly with AI Search

Voice-activated intelligence powered by built-in AI understands your inquiries. Ask questions and get tailored recommendations that meet your needs. You can also get additional results and solutions with Microsoft Copilot.

LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of different available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is available on OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards.

*The US and Korea use the LLM Model.

Solve requests in real-time with
AI Chatbot

Have your own AI Chatbot actively resolve and help you with your requests. Simply speak to your TV as it can classify your intentions and respond accordingly.

Sci-fi content is playing on an LG QNED TV screen. On the left side of the screen is the AI Chatbot interface. The user messages the chatbot that the screen is too dark and the chatbot offers solutions to the request.

*Internet connection required.

*AI Chatbot available in countries supporting NLP in their native language.

*It is possible to link the AI chatbot to customer service and mobile contacts.

Complete your AI experience with AI Magic Remote featuring a dedicated AI button

Control your TV easily with AI magic remote - no extra device needed! Simple but powerful click, drag and drop functions make using webOS intuitive and easy to operate.

On an LG QNED TV screen is the webOS 25 home page filled with apps and entertainment content. By the TV is the LG AI Magic Remote, the AI button is highlighted as if activated by the user's voice. A speech bubble is beside it, switching to my account.

AI button icon. It is the unique logo of LG AI.

AI Button

AI integrates with your voice to fulfill your needs

Easy guide icon. A symbol of a TV screen with a question mark in the middle.

Easy Guide

Get the assistance you need with an easier click

Home Hub icon. A symbol of a house in a circle with dots that represent smart connections.

Home Hub

Control all your devices from one unified dashboard

Quick access icon. A symbol of a pointer finger tapping a symbol to represent convenience and ease of use.

Quick Access

Instantly access your favorite picks with a single click

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.
*An internet connection is required for use.
*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

New upgrade every year with award-winning webOS Re:New Program

Get the benefits from the latest features and software with annual upgrades.

*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TVs.

*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Upgrades available for 2022 OLEDs and 2023 UHD and above models.

Ultra Big TV up to 100 inches

See all your favorite films, sports, and games on LG Ultra Big TV. Dive into high resolution on a super-scale screen.

A girl and a dog are seated in front of a LG QNED TV mounted on a wall depicting three elephants walking outwards above a LG Soundbar.

*QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 comes in a maximum of 100 inches and inches may vary by region.

Super Slim Design

The slim design brings a refined touch to your space

Slightly angled view of LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, white, red and orange.

LG QNED TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living room space. LG QNED TV depicts an abstract background in green, red and orange.

*Super Slim Design applies to 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

**Wall-mounting requires a separate wall-mount bracket, sold seperately.

AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 channels

A man playing guitar, a woman singing into a mic, and a man playing the piano are pictured. Soundwaves which are coming from them are seen to show sound emission and how sound quality is enhanced with Al Clear Sound.

AI Clear Sound

Precision tone correction enhances sound clarity for an exceptional audio experience.

LG QNED TV depicts a man on a motorcycle with purple abstract circles coming out of the wheel to visualize sound emission.

Dynamic Sound Booster powers your sound

AI processing enhances TV sound for a more powerful sound experience.

*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.

*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

Elevate your soundscapes with LG TV and LG Soundbar

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*The soundbar models compatible with the TV may vary by region and country.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

*WOW Orchestra applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

Synergy Bracket

 

The Synergy Bracket positions your LG Soundbar perfectly, ensuring optimal sound in a seamless style.

 

*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and can be paired with 86/75/65/55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Synergy Bracket is available to purchase separately, and comes with a one-pole stand or two-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.

Advanced Gameplay

 

Experience peak gaming with 144Hz VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium. Get your game on without lag or motion blur hindering your performance.

Two images of a car in a video game side-by-side. One shows a lot of motion blur. The other is sharp and in-focus showing the high frame rate of LG QNED TV. VRR logo and a 144Hz logo are on the upper right corner.

*QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 features FreeSync Premium, GeForce NOW, Game Portal, VRR, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.

*100/86/75/65 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 support 144Hz, 55/50 inches of QNED87/QNED86/QNED85 support 120Hz.

*It only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

 

Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

 

A director in front of a control panel editing the movie "Killers of the Flower Moon" on an LG QNED TV. In the bottom left, the Dolby Vision logo and FILMMAKER MODE logo. Below the image are logos for Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV and LG Channels.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

*All images above are simulated.

*Service availability varies by region and country.

*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

Key Spec

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 716 x 29.7

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Yes (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Yes

  • Picture Processor

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • AI Upscaling

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    10 modes

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • AI Picture Pro

    Yes

  • Auto Calibration

    Yes

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Yes

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Yes

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Game Optimiser

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes (Up to 120Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 25

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • AI Chatbot

    Yes

  • Always Ready

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Google Home / Hub

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • LG Channels

    Yes

  • Magic Remote Control

    Built-In

  • Multi View

    Yes

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • The security update is supported until

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Voice ID

    Yes

  • Works with Apple Home

    Yes

AUDIO

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

  • Audio Output

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.0 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

  • CI Slot

    1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    x2

  • USB Input

    x2 (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 716 x 29.7

  • Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

    1360 x 810 x 162

  • Packaging Weight (kg)

    21.0

  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

    1236 x 802/742 x 280

  • TV Stand (WxD)

    1085 x 280

  • TV Weight without Stand

    14.9

  • TV Weight with Stand

    15.7

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

  • EAN Code (Barcode)

    8806096353158

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

  • Power Cable

    Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

