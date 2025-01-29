We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 Inch QNED87 TV and US80TR LG Soundbar
Key Features
- Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
- 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
- Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
- High resolution on a range of Ultra Big screen sizes
- Partial return is not available
TV Details
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Soundbar Details
Stunning soundscapes surround you
Feel the realism of an audio panorama
Soundscapes put you at their epicenter
The Center Up-firing Channel creates more lifelike sound, making voices clearer and on-screen action perfectly synced with the audio — no delays or stutters.
*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.
**Screen images simulated.
-
55 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 4k Smart TV 2025
-
LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel US80TR
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
15.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
-
4K QNED MiniLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
-
Mini LED
-
Refresh Rate
-
120Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
-
Picture Mode
-
10 modes
-
Dimming Technology
-
Local Dimming
-
Motion
-
Motion Pro
-
AI Picture Pro
-
Yes
-
Auto Calibration
-
Yes
-
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
-
Yes
GAMING
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes (Up to 120Hz)
-
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
-
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 25
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
AI Chatbot
-
Yes
-
Always Ready
-
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
-
Yes
-
Google Cast
-
Yes
-
Google Home / Hub
-
Yes
-
Home Hub
-
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
LG Channels
-
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
-
Built-In
-
Multi View
-
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
The security update is supported until
-
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
-
Voice ID
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
-
Yes
AUDIO
-
WiSA Ready
-
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
AI Sound
-
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
-
Audio Output
-
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Yes
-
Audio Codec
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
-
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
-
2.0 channel
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 3)
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.3)
-
Ethernet Input
-
1ea
-
HDMI Input
-
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
-
CI Slot
-
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
-
x2
-
USB Input
-
x2 (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 716 x 29.7
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1360 x 810 x 187
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
24.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
1236 x 786/746 x 260
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
500 x 260
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
15.5
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
19.3
-
VESA Mounting (WxH)
-
300 x 300
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
-
EAN Code (Barcode)
-
8806096317907
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
-
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
-
Analog TV Reception
-
Yes
-
Digital TV Reception
-
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
5.1.3
-
Output Power
-
580 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
Main
-
1000 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201.7 x 407 x 403 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
-
Music
-
Yes
-
Cinema
-
Yes
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Sports
-
Yes
-
Game
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
DTS:X
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
AAC+
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.1
-
USB
-
1
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Yes
-
Works with Alexa
-
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
-
Yes
-
Tidal Connect
-
Yes
-
AirPlay 2
-
Yes
-
Chromecast
-
Yes
-
Optical
-
1
-
Works with Google Home
-
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Yes
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Yes
-
120Hz
-
Yes
-
HDR10
-
Yes
-
Dolby Vision
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Yes
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Yes
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Yes
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Yes
-
WOW Interface
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
1000 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201.7 x 407 x 403 mm
WEIGHT
-
Main
-
4.3 kg
-
Rear Speaker (x2)
-
2.34 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
10.0 kg
-
Gross Weight
-
22.6 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
HDMI Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806096058695
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
5.1.3
-
Output Power
-
580 W
-
Number of Speakers
-
11 EA
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
59 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
20 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
40 W
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
