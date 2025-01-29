Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65 Inch QNED87 TV and US80TR LG Soundbar
65 Inch QNED87 TV and US80TR LG Soundbar

65QNED87A6B.US80TR

65 Inch QNED87 TV and US80TR LG Soundbar

  • Front view of 65QNED87A6B TV and US80TR Soundbar
  • Dimension view
  • Detailed images
  • USP AI Picture and sound Pro
  • USP LG AI Magic Remote
  • USP QNED evo
  • USP AI processor
  • Lifestyle view
  • USP Epic sport
  • USP Epic gaming
  • US80TR
Front view of 65QNED87A6B TV and US80TR Soundbar
Dimension view
Detailed images
USP AI Picture and sound Pro
USP LG AI Magic Remote
USP QNED evo
USP AI processor
Lifestyle view
USP Epic sport
USP Epic gaming
US80TR

Key Features

  • Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • New AI button, voice controls, drag and drop functions on the AI Magic Remote
  • Local dimming ensures the sharpest picture and reveals the finest details
  • High resolution on a range of Ultra Big screen sizes
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

65QNED87A6B

65 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED87 4k Smart TV 2025
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar S80TR and subwoofer

US80TR

LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 channel US80TR

TV Details

LG QNED TV sits slightly angled facing left and depicts colourful paintlike textures coming together in red, yellow, green, blue and purple. Behind the TV is the alpha 8 4K AI Processor emitting orange and pink light. Logo of LG QNED evo AI sits on the bottom left corner. The background is a colorful green gradient. Text is also visible, powered by LG alpha AI processor.

Every Colour Redefined for Immersive Viewing on a Grand Scale

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

The smarter and faster alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colourful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour

LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot provides enhanced colour reproduction rate.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colours.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

Bring every frame to life with AI Picture Pro

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop reveals its design starting from the left corner, then pans out to show the whole soundbar. An LG QNED TV appears with Synergy Bracket. The Soundbar sits on top of the Synergy Bracket, presses against the wall with the lower screen of the TV being visible, displaying a man playing the guitar.

Elevating your LG TV experience with top-notch soundbar

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Stunning soundscapes surround you

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar and LG TV in a living room playing an orchestra performance. White waves of droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar and project from the TV, as subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar, LG TV, rear speakers and a subwoofer are in a living room. A grid overlay appears over the room, like a scan of the space. White soundwaves made of droplets show the Rear Speakers and Soundbar playing in harmony together.

Feel the realism of an audio panorama

Center Up-firing Channel

Soundscapes put you at their epicenter

The Center Up-firing Channel creates more lifelike sound, making voices clearer and on-screen action perfectly synced with the audio — no delays or stutters.

LG Soundbar and LG TV in a black room playing a musical performance. White droplets representing soundwaves shoot upwards and forward from the soundbar. A subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*The above is confirmed through an investigation of its own standards.

**Screen images simulated.

Key Spec

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 840 x 29.7

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 203

Packaging Weight (kg)

33.6

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1456 x 909/869 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

340 x 285

TV Weight without Stand

22.5

TV Weight with Stand

26.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096360545

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(65QNED87A6B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(65QNED87A6B)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(65QNED87A6B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(65QNED87A6B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (65QNED87A6B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Key Spec

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Output Power

580 W

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

Yes

DTS:X

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

AAC+

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.1

USB

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Wi-Fi

Yes

Wireless Rear Ready

Yes

Works with Alexa

Yes

Spotify Connect

Yes

Tidal Connect

Yes

AirPlay 2

Yes

Chromecast

Yes

Optical

1

Works with Google Home

Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

Pass-through

Yes

Pass-through (4K)

Yes

VRR / ALLM

Yes

120Hz

Yes

HDR10

Yes

Dolby Vision

Yes

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Orchestra

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

1000 x 63 x 135 mm

Rear Speaker

100.0 x 176.5 x 120.0 mm

Subwoofer

201.7 x 407 x 403 mm

WEIGHT

Main

4.3 kg

Rear Speaker (x2)

2.34 kg

Subwoofer

10.0 kg

Gross Weight

22.6 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

HDMI Cable

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096058695

GENERAL

Number of Channels

5.1.3

Output Power

580 W

Number of Speakers

11 EA

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

59 W

Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)

20 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

40 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

