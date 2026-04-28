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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle

75QNED92A6A.US20A
QNED92 USP introductory video.
QNED92 USP introductory video.
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle 75QNED92A6A.US20A
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Stand view
Ports
WebOS
AI picture and sound pro
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
Epic sport
Quality movies
QNED92 USP introductory video.
QNED92 USP introductory video.
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle 75QNED92A6A.US20A
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Stand view
Ports
WebOS
AI picture and sound pro
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
Epic sport
Quality movies

Key Features

  • TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • TV - Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
  • Soundbar - Compact design with new acoustics for great sound from a small bar
  • Soundbar - AI Sound Pro gives you the best sound no matter what you watch
  • Partial return is not available
More

TV Details

What Hi-Fi logo.

What Hi-Fi?(QNED93/92, 65”)

“...65QNED93 is not just LG’s best LCD TV ever, but a great TV by any LCD TV standards…” (07/2025) 

Tom’s Guide logo.

Tom’s Guide

“The LG QNED92 is a solid gaming QLED TV…” (07/2025)

T3 logo.

T3

“It’s very bright, that’s for sure – and it has a fairly game stab at creating true black, too.” (03/2025)

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Colour Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour 

With LG’s new and unique wide colour gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid colour on your screen.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor

Ultra-bright visuals with outstanding detail, contrast, and precision through MiniLED and Precision Dimming Technology.

 

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast.

*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards. 

*Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.

The smarter and faster NEW alpha AI Processor from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Soundbar Details

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar S20A is placed on a wooden TV console, below a TV and between its TV stands. On the TV a red car with smoke is shown.

LG Soundbar US20A

Balanced sound in a compact form

Experience what’s unexpected from a compact standalone soundbar. Clearer, more balanced sound fills your space and elevates your moment.

*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.

**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.

On the left image 2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown.. In the center image 3 TV screens are shown: A stage and a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a horse. Below the TVs SH5A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. In the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SH5A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

On the left image 2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown.. In the center image 3 TV screens are shown: A stage and a mic in her hand, a reporter spaeaking with a mic and a tablet in her each hand and a horse. Below the TVs SH5A soundbar is placed with EQ graphics on it. In the bottom 3 icons are presented: MUSIC, VOICE and CINEMA. On the right image a wall-mount TV is showing LG webOS home screen and SH5A is placed below the TV, on the TV table. On the left a LG TV remote control is partially shown and on the right 4 icons are showing WOW Interface features.

Built-in sub woofers in a compact design

Equipped with woofers, it delivers powerful and immersive sound in a compact design. Improved acoustic package, featuring double tweeters and passive radiator, creates clear and balanced sound. 

2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown..

*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

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