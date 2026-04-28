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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US20A Soundbar Bundle
75QNED92A6A.US20A
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Key Features
- TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
- TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- TV - Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
- Soundbar - Compact design with new acoustics for great sound from a small bar
- Soundbar - AI Sound Pro gives you the best sound no matter what you watch
- Partial return is not available
TV Details
What Hi-Fi?(QNED93/92, 65”)
“...65QNED93 is not just LG’s best LCD TV ever, but a great TV by any LCD TV standards…” (07/2025)
T3
“It’s very bright, that’s for sure – and it has a fairly game stab at creating true black, too.” (03/2025)
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
With LG’s new and unique wide colour gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid colour on your screen.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor
Ultra-bright visuals with outstanding detail, contrast, and precision through MiniLED and Precision Dimming Technology.
*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.
*Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.
The smarter and faster NEW alpha AI Processor from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Soundbar Details
*Displayed on a 48” TV for demonstration purposes.
**Product appearance may vary in actual use, depending on settings and other factors.
Built-in sub woofers in a compact design
Equipped with woofers, it delivers powerful and immersive sound in a compact design. Improved acoustic package, featuring double tweeters and passive radiator, creates clear and balanced sound.
2 S20A Soundbar units are placed, one showing its interior parts such as woofers and tweeters without grill and another one showinng the back side On the right side dts logo and Dolby digital audio logo are shown..
*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.
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