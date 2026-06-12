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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US60T Soundbar Bundle

UKEU
TV
UKEU
TV

75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US60T Soundbar Bundle

75QNED92A6A.US60T
QNED92 USP introductory video.
QNED92 USP introductory video.
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US60T Soundbar Bundle 75QNED92A6A.US60T
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Stand view
Ports
WebOS
AI picture and sound pro
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
Epic sport
Quality movies
QNED92 USP introductory video.
QNED92 USP introductory video.
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US60T Soundbar Bundle 75QNED92A6A.US60T
Front view and side view of LG QNED evo AI QNED92 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Stand view
Ports
WebOS
AI picture and sound pro
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Parrot on a tree branch in vivid color. The title talks about how LG Al Picture Pro made impressive visual enhancements to the scene's resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater Al Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.
A family sits on a couch facing a LG QNED TV sitting above a TV stand with a little girl pointing to a screen depicting two dolphins. The title talks about how you can enjoy high resolution on a massive screen.
Epic sport
Quality movies

Key Features

  • TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
  • TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • TV - Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
  • Soundbar - Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
  • Soundbar - Immersive 3.1ch surround sound
  • Partial return is not available
More
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view of 75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025 75QNED92A6A

75QNED92A6A

75 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
UKEU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG Soundbar US60TR, subwoofer, and Rear Speakers

US60T

3.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Cinematic Sound US60T

TV Details

What Hi-Fi logo.

What Hi-Fi?(QNED93/92, 65”)

“...65QNED93 is not just LG’s best LCD TV ever, but a great TV by any LCD TV standards…” (07/2025) 

Tom’s Guide logo.

Tom’s Guide

“The LG QNED92 is a solid gaming QLED TV…” (07/2025)

T3 logo.

T3

“It’s very bright, that’s for sure – and it has a fairly game stab at creating true black, too.” (03/2025)

CES Innovation Awards badge with a 2025 Honoree citation.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersecurity

AVForums Editor's Choice logo for LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice - Best Smart TV System 2024/25

“webOS 24 continues to deliver a sleek, fast and easy-to-use smart experience that is also fresh and uncluttered.”

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

LG QNED TV against a colorful dark background. On the screen is a bright and colorful artwork that showcases QNED's color technology and ability to display a wide spectrum of hues with great contrast. All new LG QNED evo AI logo present. With subtitles calling out QNED's MiniLED and new alpha AI processor. Title reads, Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins.

Every Colour Redefined, New Experience Begins

*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.

All New Dynamic QNED Colour 

With LG’s new and unique wide colour gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid colour on your screen.

Splashes of paint burst from the floor up in diverse colors.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Intertrek certification for 100% Color Volume to DCI-P3.

Certified 100% Colour Volume with LG QNED evo

*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.

MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor

Ultra-bright visuals with outstanding detail, contrast, and precision through MiniLED and Precision Dimming Technology.

 

3D holographic flower in many different shades and hues against a black background. The definition and detail of the flower shows off QNED MiniLED's capability to produce visuals with exceptional color, brightness, and contrast.

*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards. 

*Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.

The smarter and faster NEW alpha AI Processor from a decade of innovation

Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.

The alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 lights up orange and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness. Image text reads approximately 1.7 times NPU greater AI Neural Processing and 1.4 times CPU Faster Operation.

*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life

AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.

Lines animate across a very dull and almost gray image of a parrot in a forest as if a supercomputer is analyzing the elements in the frame. A laser traces the parrot's silhouette and then it is enhanced to be brighter, sharper, and more colorful. The background also transforms from left to right, now with improved contrast, depth, and colors.

*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.

Soundbar Details

The LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

Grand soundscapes surround you

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen. An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. An image of the LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are Concert, News, and Movie icons.

An image of an LG Soundbar, LG Remote, and LG TV showing the WOW Interface on screen. An image of an LG TV and LG Soundbar in a living room playing a musical performance. White soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar, looping around the sofa and living space to depict surround sound. A city skyline is visible through the window. An image of the LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are Concert, News, and Movie icons.

  *Screen images simulated. 

  **WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.

The LG Soundbar with three different TV screens. The one directly above plays a music concert with a woman singing. The TV screen showing a news broadcast moves to the middle and starts playing. Then, the TV screen showing an action scene with a woman running up the stairs moves to the middle and starts playing. In between the TV and soundbar, a soundwave changes color, correlating to the genre.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Screen images simulated.

Print

Key Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

AUDIO - Audio Output

40W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.2 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1667 x 955 x 58.8

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand

25.7

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Colour Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes

Dimming Technology

Precision Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

AI Picture Pro

Yes

Auto Calibration

Yes

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Yes

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimiser

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Yes

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

AI Chatbot

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Google Cast

Yes

Google Home / Hub

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

LG Channels

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

The security update is supported until

31/12/2029

Voice ID

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes

AUDIO

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

CI Slot

1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

x2

USB Input

x2 (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1667 x 955 x 58.8

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2060 x 1103 x 164

Packaging Weight (kg)

36.7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1667 x 1028 x 392

TV Stand (WxD)

1455 x 392

TV Weight without Stand

25.7

TV Weight with Stand

26.3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 300

EAN CODE (BARCODE)

EAN Code (Barcode)

8806096447376

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(75QNED92A6A)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(75QNED92A6A)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(75QNED92A6A)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(75QNED92A6A)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (75QNED92A6A)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(75QNED92A6A)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

Key Spec

General - Number of Channels

3.1

General - Output Power

340 W

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Standard

Yes

Music

Yes

Cinema

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

Sports

Yes

Game

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Out

1

Bluetooth Version

5.3

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Optical

1

USB

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Yes

Soundbar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

WOW Interface

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Main

850 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

200 x 377 x 285 mm

WEIGHT

Main

2.5 kg

Subwoofer

5.7 kg

Gross Weight

9.8 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

3.1

Output Power

340 W

Number of Speakers

4 EA

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806098768189

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

33 W

Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Subwoofer)

33 W

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(US60T)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(US60T)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(US60T)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

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