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75 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 TV & US60T Soundbar Bundle
75QNED92A6A.US60T
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Key Features
- TV - Incredibly rich colour palette from All New Dynamic QNED Colour
- TV - 4K picture quality, upscaled visual and surround sound from the alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
- TV - Enhanced clarity and exceptional contrast with MiniLED
- Soundbar - Always ideal audio from AI Sound Pro
- Soundbar - Immersive 3.1ch surround sound
- Partial return is not available
Products in this Bundle: 2
TV Details
What Hi-Fi?(QNED93/92, 65”)
“...65QNED93 is not just LG’s best LCD TV ever, but a great TV by any LCD TV standards…” (07/2025)
T3
“It’s very bright, that’s for sure – and it has a fairly game stab at creating true black, too.” (03/2025)
*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
*QNED and QNED evo are each equipped with different colour solutions that utilize LG's latest and unique wide colour gamut technology, which replaces quantum dots.
All New Dynamic QNED Colour
With LG’s new and unique wide colour gamut technology, see lifelike and vivid colour on your screen.
*Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as verified independently by Intertek.
MiniLED powered by New alpha AI Processor
Ultra-bright visuals with outstanding detail, contrast, and precision through MiniLED and Precision Dimming Technology.
*MiniLED size is based on LG's internal standards.
*Precision Dimming Pro applies to 85/75/65 inches of QNED92, and Precision Dimming applies to QNED92 55 inches.
The smarter and faster NEW alpha AI Processor from a decade of innovation
Our processor’s AI engine is capable of recognizing content by genre. Based on this information, it provides the most optimal picture quality settings to deliver better depth and detail.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Picture Pro brings every frame to life
AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyze each frame's elements to enhance resolution, brightness, depth, and clarity.
*AI Super Upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro applies to QNED92, QNED9M, and QNED85.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Soundbar Details
Grand soundscapes surround you
*Screen images simulated.
**WOW Orchestra enables Soundbar speakers and TV speakers to be used at the same time, to enhance the audio experience. Image graphics are for visualisation purposes only; actual TV speaker direction may differ.
Sound senses how you like to listen
AI Sound Pro
Every mood and genre sounds right
AI Sound Pro detects what you're watching from a vast range of genres, then applies the ideal settings.
*Screen images simulated.
- 75 Inch LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
- 3.1 channel LG Soundbar for TV with Cinematic Sound US60T
Key Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
AUDIO - Audio Output
40W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.2 channel
AUDIO - Dolby Atmos
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1667 x 955 x 58.8
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand
25.7
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Mini LED
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)
Wide Colour Gamut
Dynamic QNED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
Picture Processor
α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
AI Upscaling
α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI)
Picture Mode
10 modes
Dimming Technology
Precision Dimming
Motion
Motion Pro
AI Picture Pro
Yes
Auto Calibration
Yes
QMS (Quick Media Switching)
Yes
GAMING
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimiser
Yes (Game Dashboard)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes (Up to 144Hz)
Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)
Yes
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AI Chatbot
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
Full Web Browser
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Google Home / Hub
Yes
Home Hub
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
LG Channels
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Multi View
Yes
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
The security update is supported until
31/12/2029
Voice ID
Yes
Works with Apple Airplay
Yes
Works with Apple Home
Yes
AUDIO
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Mode Share
Yes
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
Dolby Atmos
Yes
AI Sound
α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)
Audio Output
40W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.2 channel
WOW Orchestra
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 3)
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.3)
Ethernet Input
1ea
HDMI Input
4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))
CI Slot
1ea (Except for UK,Ireland)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
x2
USB Input
x2 (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Yes
Gray Scale
Yes
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
1667 x 955 x 58.8
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
2060 x 1103 x 164
Packaging Weight (kg)
36.7
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
1667 x 1028 x 392
TV Stand (WxD)
1455 x 392
TV Weight without Stand
25.7
TV Weight with Stand
26.3
VESA Mounting (WxH)
400 x 300
EAN CODE (BARCODE)
EAN Code (Barcode)
8806096447376
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italy)
Power Cable
Yes (Detachable)
BROADCASTING
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Digital TV Reception
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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Key Spec
General - Number of Channels
3.1
General - Output Power
340 W
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
Dimensions (WxHxD) - Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Standard
Yes
Music
Yes
Cinema
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Sports
Yes
Game
Yes
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
AAC
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Out
1
Bluetooth Version
5.3
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
Optical
1
USB
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
Main
850 x 63 x 87 mm
Subwoofer
200 x 377 x 285 mm
WEIGHT
Main
2.5 kg
Subwoofer
5.7 kg
Gross Weight
9.8 kg
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
GENERAL
Number of Channels
3.1
Output Power
340 W
Number of Speakers
4 EA
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
Barcode (EAN Code)
8806098768189
POWER
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Main)
33 W
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
0.5 W ↓
Power Consumption (Subwoofer)
33 W
GENERAL_PDR
The security update is supported for
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
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