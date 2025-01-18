We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbar Bracket for QNED TV - BT5-2P
Screen images simulated. Refer to the images in the gallery for an accurate representation.
Soundbar matching bracket for
LG QNED TV
This bracket is used to seamlessly connect a compatible LG soundbar with compatible LG QNED TV. Only applicable when wall-mounting the TV - the TV will not stand upright when this bracket is fitted. To wall-mount the TV a separate TV wall-mount bracket is required (not included - sold separately).
Compatible TVs
86QNED85T, 86QNED80T, 75QNED80T, 65QNED80T, 55QNED80T
Soundbar matches
US95TR, US90TY, US70TR, US70TY
Spec
Two components of WOW Bracket set upright on a beige background. The width, height, and depth is labeled and displayed by arrows. At the bottom, the following specs: Width 231.3mm, Height 257.8mm, Depth 120.5mm.
How to install LG Soundbar bracket on LG QNED TV
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
297 x 174 x 282
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
2.4Kg
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.46Kg
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
231.3 x 257.8 x 120.5
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal (SPCC)
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Metal (SPCC)
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
●
GENERAL
-
System Model Name
BT5-2P
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Carton Box Type
Flexo
