BT5-2P

Front view of LG WOW Bracket BT5-2P

Soundbar matching bracket for
LG QNED TV

This bracket is used to seamlessly connect a compatible LG soundbar with compatible LG QNED TV. Only applicable when wall-mounting the TV - the TV will not stand upright when this bracket is fitted. To wall-mount the TV a separate TV wall-mount bracket is required (not included - sold separately).

Compatible TVs

86QNED85T, 86QNED80T, 75QNED80T, 65QNED80T, 55QNED80T

Soundbar matches

US95TR, US90TY, US70TR, US70TY

Two components of WOW Bracket set upright on a beige background. The width, height, and depth is labeled and displayed by arrows. At the bottom, the following specs: Width 231.3mm, Height 257.8mm, Depth 120.5mm.

How to install LG Soundbar bracket on LG QNED TV

Five boxes are labelled Step 1-5 in numerical order, each box showing a different step of the soundbar bracket installation process.
DIMENSIONS

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    297 x 174 x 282

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    2.4Kg

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    1.46Kg

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    231.3 x 257.8 x 120.5

  • Material - Mainset - Front

    Metal (SPCC)

  • Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

    Metal (SPCC)

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

GENERAL

  • System Model Name

    BT5-2P

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Carton Box Type

    Flexo

