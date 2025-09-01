For our cinema enthusiasts, sports fanatics, and gamers, LG Ultra Big TVs redefine home entertainment. With massive screen sizes ranging from 77 inches to 86 inches , to 100 inches , these big TVs make every scene feel larger than life. AI-enhanced 4K and 8K resolution provide razor-sharp detail, while Dolby Vision optimises picture settings based on your room's lighting.

Plus, LG’s α (Alpha) processor delivers advanced upscaling technology, enhancing detail and clarity so that everything looks sharp and vibrant, even on ultra-large displays.

Enjoy ultra-wide viewing angles, vibrant colours, and seamless motion handling, thanks to LG’s TruMotion technology. Whether you're watching blockbuster hits or live sports, every moment is crisp and clear. With Game Optimiser mode, ALLM, and VRR, LG Ultra Big TVs ensure smooth, immersive gameplay while reducing lag.

Be sure to check out our TV sizing guide to figure out which big TV is right for your space and viewing preferences.